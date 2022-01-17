Virginia Tech basketball fans unruffled by new vaccination policy

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech fans had to show more than their ticket to enter Cassell Coliseum on Saturday.

Saturday marked the debut of Tech's new COVID-19 vaccination policy for home indoor athletic events.

So at the Tech men's basketball team's home win over Notre Dame, fans age 12 and older and venue personnel had to present an official COVID-19 vaccination card (or a photo or digital version of the vaccination card); or proof of a vaccine medical exemption; or printed or digital proof of a negative COVID-19 test (either a PCR or antigen test) that was taken in the 72 hours prior to the game.

"It's great," Bob Lewit of Blacksburg said of the policy after entering Cassell on Saturday. "We've all got to work together to get through this mess. … Everybody pulling together is the only way we'll get there."

"They should have enforced it at the beginning [of the season]," his wife, Anne Lewit, said.

Betty Kelly of Catawba said the new policy is excellent.

"Keeps us safe," she said. "We all need to protect each other. If we don't, then I don't think we need to come here. We'll watch it on TV."

Jeff Sink of Roanoke said the policy is good.

"It's the right thing to do," he said.

Tim McConchie of Roanoke said he is not sure the new vaccination policy and the arena's season-long masking policy are "completely necessary."

"It just seems like it's probably being overcautious, but I understand," he said.

Steve Marshall of Blacksburg said the vaccination and mask policies are "much ado about nothing."

"But I know a lot of people are getting sick, so I understand it," he said. "I have a problem with [the vaccination policy], … but … it's going all over the country and all over the world, so they have to do something."

Nelson Simmers of Blacksburg said he was surprised Tech implemented the policy but had no problem it.

"I thought we had … enough people vaccinated that we wouldn't have to do that," he said.

His wife, Jacque, was worried the policy would prompt some fans to stay home.

"I'm afraid it's going to deter the crowd," Jacque Simmers said.

But the game drew an announced crowd of 8,925 fans.

"What a great atmosphere," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said after the game.

Tech had told fans age 18 and older to be prepared to show a photo I.D. to verify ownership of the vaccination card, medical exemption or negative test.

But a number of fans, including Wayne Kent of Roanoke, said they were not asked to show a photo I.D.

"You could just borrow somebody else's vaccination card," Kent said.

Kent said his vaccination card was "barely checked."

"[But] the effort's there, and I'll take that," he said.

The new policy did not create long lines to enter Cassell. Outside the main entrance, one set of arena personnel checked vaccination cards, while a different set a bit closer to the arena checked tickets. A third set offered masks to fans.

There has been a policy all season requiring fans at Cassell to wear masks when they aren't eating or drinking.

But some fans have not adhered to that rule.

"Out here [on the concourse], yes. In there [the stands], not as much," John Harvey of Goode said.

"They need to enforce the mask policy," Barbara Cox of Blacksburg said. "A lot of people [at previous home games], … they'd get to their seats and take them off and not put them back on for the whole game."

A greater emphasis was indeed put on the masking policy Saturday. For the first time, ushers at the entrances to the stands held "Mask Up" signs to remind fans of the policy as fans headed to their seats.

The new vaccination policy will remain in effect until further notice.

Anyone providing proof of a vaccine medical exemption Saturday also had to also show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test that was taken in the 72 hours prior to the game.

The university already had a vaccination policy for its students, so Tech students only needed to show a valid Hokie Passport, which is a Tech identification card, to enter the game.

The new vaccination policy also applies to athletic and nonathletic events at the Moss Arts Center, including Tech's wrestling win over George Mason on Saturday.

The policy also was in effect Saturday for Tech's swimming and diving meet at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center and for the Tech indoor track and field team's meet at Rector Field House.

Tech is hardly the only ACC school to have a vaccination policy for basketball games.

Virginia fans, for example, must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken in the seven days before the game to enter John Paul Jones Arena.

Duke fans must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken in the 72 hours before the game to enter Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke no longer allows fans to eat or drink in the arena in order to keep fans from shedding their masks.

Tech's new vaccination policy was developed by the Tech athletic department, Tech campus officials and Tech’s COVID-19 task force.

"Virginia Tech put these temporary measures in place in support of our fundamental goal, which is to allow our community (and the extended community) to study, conduct research, and to engage socially (including attending sporting events and performing arts events) in person," Tech associate vice president for university relations Mark Owczarski said in an e-mail. "We will reevaluate these temporary measures as we continuously reevaluate our circumstances."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.