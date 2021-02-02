Virginia Tech basketball notes: Tyrece Radford to plead guilty to DUI charge Wednesday

Suspended Virginia Tech basketball player Tyrece Radford plans to plead guilty Wednesday to driving while intoxictated, according to his attorney, Jimmy Turk.
Radford was indefinitely suspended from the nationally ranked Hokies on Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier. He has been charged with one misdemeanor count of first-offense driving while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
He was not due to be arraigned in Montgomery County General District Court in Christiansburg until Feb. 9, but a disposition hearing on both charges has been scheduled for Wednesday.
"We're going to go ahead and take care of everything [Wednesday]," Turk said Tuesday in a phone interview. "There's not a lot to argue about here, … so I think a speedy resolution and a disposition for him sooner rather than later is going to be best for him."
Radford was pulled over by Blacksburg police at 1:16 a.m. Jan. 24. He was unable to perform field tests properly, according to Blacksburg police, and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. He was given a breath test at the Blacksburg Police Department. His blood alcohol level was 0.13%, according to Blacksburg police.
"I expect him to plead to the DUI charge," Turk said. "What's usually done on a DUI with that particular category of a breathalyzer, it will be suspended [jail] time and suspended license with restricted privileges to drive — no jail time. "
Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said in an email last week that during a search of Radford related to the DUI arrest, “a pistol was found on his person.”
"We're going to explain to the judge the circumstances surrounding that," Turk said. "The gun was not loaded. It was a pistol. It was in his pocket. There was no ammunition on him or his car or anywhere else. He just had an empty gun in his pocket when he was stopped by police. He was very cooperative, told the police about the weapon.
"The commonwealth's attorney agrees there was no ill will with respect to him having the gun."
Turk said Radford, 21, intended to get a concealed-weapon permit.
"He actually had taken a course, … completing a safety course, which is required in Virginia before you can get a concealed weapons permit," Turk said. "He was entitled to a concealed-weapons permit but did not fill out the paperwork and had not submitted that application.
"He thought once he took the class that that was OK for him to carry a concealed weapon."
Radford, a third-year sophomore, was the team’s second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder at the time of his suspension.
"He's very sorry for putting himself in these circumstances and certainly sorry that he's put his coaches and his team and the university through adverse circumstances as well, but he likewise understands and agrees that putting this behind him early as he can and taking full responsibility is what's going to be best for him," Turk said. "He simply wants to move on."
Turk said he does not know if Wednesday's hearing will pave the way for Radford to rejoin the Hokies this season.
Tech coach Mike Young was asked Monday on the ACC coaches' weekly video conference if there was a path for Radford to rejoin the team this season or next.
“Yes. There is a path. I’m not sure when,” Young said Monday.
Young was asked what has to happen for Radford to rejoin the team.
“There’s a number of things here, none of which I’m comfortable sharing,” Young said Monday.
Pitt next for Hokies
Pittsburgh (8-5, 4-4 ACC) will carry a three-game losing streak into Wednesday's home game with the No. 16 Hokies (13-3, 7-2).
The Panthers began the month with three straight wins — two over Syracuse and one over Duke.
But since that streak, they have fallen to Wake Forest (76-75), North Carolina (75-65) and Notre Dame (84-58). Foes are shooting 51.7% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range against Pitt during this skid.
"We have not played well defensively and we've not rebounded like we did," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said.
Tech's Keve Aluma, who had 29 points in last weekend's win over Virginia, was named the Oscar Robertson national player of the week Tuesday by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
"He is really, really good," Capel said. "Some guys have a natural ability to be able to draw fouls. I think he's one of them. He's really good with his footwork. He's really good with shot fakes."
FSU-Virginia Tech ppd.
The ACC announced late Monday night that the next three games for the Florida State men's basketball team have been postponed, including a Feb. 9 visit to Virginia Tech.
The postponements follow a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing in the FSU men's basketball program.
The No. 20 Seminoles were supposed to visit Boston College on Tuesday and Pittsburgh on Saturday before visiting the Hokies next Tuesday. All three games are now off.
This is FSU's second round of COVID-19 postponements in as many months.