Virginia Tech basketball notes: Tyrece Radford to plead guilty to DUI charge Wednesday

Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said in an email last week that during a search of Radford related to the DUI arrest, “a pistol was found on his person.”

"We're going to explain to the judge the circumstances surrounding that," Turk said. "The gun was not loaded. It was a pistol. It was in his pocket. There was no ammunition on him or his car or anywhere else. He just had an empty gun in his pocket when he was stopped by police. He was very cooperative, told the police about the weapon.

"The commonwealth's attorney agrees there was no ill will with respect to him having the gun."

Turk said Radford, 21, intended to get a concealed-weapon permit.

"He actually had taken a course, … completing a safety course, which is required in Virginia before you can get a concealed weapons permit," Turk said. "He was entitled to a concealed-weapons permit but did not fill out the paperwork and had not submitted that application.

"He thought once he took the class that that was OK for him to carry a concealed weapon."

Radford, a third-year sophomore, was the team’s second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder at the time of his suspension.