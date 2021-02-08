Virginia Tech basketball notes: Young overcomes personnel losses

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team has been a surprise contender in the ACC this season.
But that doesn't mean the season has gone smoothly.
Tyrece Radford has missed four straight games since being suspended indefinitely from the team.
Cordell Pemsl has not played since December because of a back injury, while Cartier Diarra opted out of the season in December.
John Ojiako has played only eight minutes this season after undergoing knee surgery.
Last weekend, Jalen Cone suffered an ankle injury early in the overtime win at Miami.
And yet the Hokies are 14-4 overall and in third place in the ACC with an 8-3 league mark. They have already eclipsed last year's total of seven ACC wins.
"It's challenging," Tech coach Mike Young said Monday of the personnel issues on the ACC coaches' weekly video conference. "This is what we have available. It can be tiring. But what's next? What's best for the unit?
"I credit our team for that … next-man-up mentality. They've done a great job with that when Tyrece was sidelined. … I hope that Jalen's in our lineup [next time].
"Difficult, but it's part of it. You figure it out, and sometimes it's on the fly. When Jalen went down on Saturday early, five minutes in, not something you plan for. … You've got to make the best of it."
Young, whose team fell two spots to No. 18 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, is a strong contender for ACC coach of the year honors. Tech was picked 11th in the ACC's preseason media poll.
Diarra, a graduate transfer who averaged 13.3 points for Kansas State, was expected to make an impact for the Hokies. But he played in only four games.
Pemsl, a graduate transfer from Iowa, has not played since Dec. 29. Young said the reserve center could be back soon.
"I don't think you bring in a grad transfer if you don't expect him to help you win," Young said. "Their participation has been minimal, obviously.
"That's coaching. Here's what you've got, and you're expected to find ways to win. And we've done that."
Radford was the Hokies' second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder when he was suspended Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier.
The Hokies' next game is supposed to be Saturday against Louisville, although Louisville has COVID-19 issues that may force the game to be postponed.
If the game is played, it remains to be seen if Radford will be back for that contest.
Young said in a statement issued by Tech on Saturday morning that "there is a path for Tyrece to return to competition this week if he upholds the expectations necessary." A Tech spokesman confirmed Saturday morning that "this week" in the statement meant the week of the Louisville game.
But when asked after Saturday's win at Miami if he was saying that the Louisville game could be Radford's first game back if certain things happen, Young said, "No, I didn't say that."
"I regret that the statement was confusing," Young said Monday. "We're still looking at some things.
"That situation is ongoing and nothing has been determined at this point."
Radford was found guilty last week in Montgomery County General District Court of first-offense driving under the influence. Radford also pleaded no contest last week to carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Randal Duncan took the gun case under advisement for a year and could dismiss that charge at the end of that period.
"Radford's been awesome after a mistake was made," Young said. "He recognizes his failings. He recognizes that he's put us all in a bad light. But he's done great work here in this community."
Young said he is not sure if the injury suffered by Cone will keep him from playing against Louisville.
But freshman reserve guard Joe Bamisile helped fill the void against Miami, scoring 11 points and playing well defensively in a season-high 25 minutes.
"He has earned his way into our rotation," Young said. "Bamisile has emerged."
Louisville's COVID-19 woes
The ACC announced Sunday night that Louisville's game Wednesday against Pittsburgh has been postponed because of the Cardinals' COVID-19 issues. Louisville previously had to postpone last week's games against Syracuse and Virginia.
Louisville announced Sunday night that coach Chris Mack was among those who had tested positive.
Cardinals assistant Dino Gaudio said Monday that he is not sure if Louisville will be able to play Saturday's game at Virginia Tech.
"We have three that have tested positive and we have other players that are in quarantine with contact tracing," Gaudio said. "If we had to practice [Monday], I'm not sure if we'd have six guys."
He said last Tuesday, the night before the team was supposed to play at Syracuse, Louisville learned it had a positive test and "a few other kids were out" because of contact tracing.
Gaudio said there was another positive test in Thursday's round of testing and Mack tested positive Saturday. Gaudio said Mack has mild symptoms but is feeling "pretty good."
The team has not practiced since last Tuesday. Gaudio hopes the squad can resume practice Wednesday, depending on how Monday's tests turned out.
"We will not, even if we do practice on Wednesday, have a full contingent of players," Gaudio said.
Gaudio, once the head coach for Wake Forest, will steer the Cardinals (11-4, 6-3) if there is a game Saturday.
Bede a contender
Virginia Tech point guard Wabissa Bede has been named one of 30 contenders for the Senior CLASS Award for men's basketball.
The award is given annually to a senior (in terms of basketball eligibility) in recognition of his academic and basketball excellence, character and community service.
The list will be whittled to 10 finalists later this month.
Bede, a graduate student, ranks fifth in the ACC in assist-turnover ratio.