Virginia Tech basketball notes: Young overcomes personnel losses

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team has been a surprise contender in the ACC this season.

But that doesn't mean the season has gone smoothly.

Tyrece Radford has missed four straight games since being suspended indefinitely from the team.

Cordell Pemsl has not played since December because of a back injury, while Cartier Diarra opted out of the season in December.

John Ojiako has played only eight minutes this season after undergoing knee surgery.

Last weekend, Jalen Cone suffered an ankle injury early in the overtime win at Miami.

And yet the Hokies are 14-4 overall and in third place in the ACC with an 8-3 league mark. They have already eclipsed last year's total of seven ACC wins.

"It's challenging," Tech coach Mike Young said Monday of the personnel issues on the ACC coaches' weekly video conference. "This is what we have available. It can be tiring. But what's next? What's best for the unit?

"I credit our team for that … next-man-up mentality. They've done a great job with that when Tyrece was sidelined. … I hope that Jalen's in our lineup [next time].