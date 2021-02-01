Virginia Tech basketball notes: Young says path exists for Radford to rejoin team

Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said in an email last week that during a search of Radford related to the DUI arrest, “a pistol was found on his person.”

Radford is set to be arraigned in Montgomery County General District Court on Feb. 9.

Tech athletic director Whit Babcock declined to comment Monday on whether the decision to reinstate Radford is up to him, passing on the question to an athletic department spokesman.

"We’re still working through the process with campus and are unable to comment until the matter is resolved," the spokesman said in an email.

The department will follow the protocols in the university's student conduct policy for athletes, said the spokesman.

Under that policy, an athlete charged with a misdemeanor is subject to a review by the athletic director or designee; athletic department sanctions could include suspension from play and practice or dismissal from the team, among other possibilities. The same review process will again be used by the athletic director or designee if the charge results in a conviction. The athletic director may delegate deciding on the sanctions for a misdemeanor if he sees fit.