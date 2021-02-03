Virginia Tech basketball player Tyrece Radford found guilty of DUI

Radford was unable to perform field tests properly, according to the criminal complaint written by the officer who stopped him, and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

He was given a breath test at the Blacksburg Police Department. His blood alcohol level was 0.13%, according to the criminal complaint.

Turk asked Duncan on Wednesday to take the weapon charge under advisement so it could be dismissed in a year if Radford had no further issues.

Obenshain told Duncan that it was Radford's responsibility to know what the law is and what is required to be able to carry a concealed weapon.

In agreeing to take the weapon case under advisement, Duncan took note of the fact that Radford thought he had done everything he needed to by taking the gun safety course.

Duncan also took note of Radford's candor with the officer when he was stopped. Duncan also noted that the weapon was unloaded and that there was no ammunition in the chamber or magazine of the gun.

The commonwealth attorney's office did not ask for a conviction on the weapon charge.

The DUI conviction prevents Radford from having a permit to carry a concealed weapon for three years.