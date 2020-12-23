Virginia Tech basketball starters Wabissa Bede, Tyrece Radford kneeling during anthem

Wabissa Bede and Tyrece Radford are taking a stand by taking a knee.
Bede and Radford, who both start for the 24th-ranked Virginia Tech men's basketball team, have knelt during the national anthem before their games this season.
They have the backing of their coach.
"I was and continue to be supportive of their choice and will continue to do so," Tech coach Mike Young said Tuesday in a phone interview. "Tyrece Radford and Wabissa Bede are both really smart and thoughtful people. I will support them until my time is over. I have great respect for both of those young people."
Some pro and college athletes around the country have knelt during the anthem this year to protest racism and police brutality.
But this is not the first time that Virginia Tech athletes have knelt during the anthem.
Three years ago, some members of the Tech women's volleyball team knelt during the anthem at three matches.
"Back then, … you didn't see people kneeling very often because it was such a new way to kind of show your protest and solidarity for Black Lives Matter," former Tech volleyball player Jaila Tolbert, who was one of the players who knelt, said Tuesday in a phone interview.
"I remember being scared for the few games that we did it. I remember me and my teammates thinking, 'Is this the right thing to do?’ We decided that we didn't want to regret our college experience … so we ultimately chose to do it.
"It's unfortunate that we keep having these events, but now that [kneeling] is a little bit more out there in the public, it's a little bit more normalized and it's become a more appropriate form of protest.
"I'm happy that student-athletes today feel comfortable to continue kneeling. … There's more to us as athletes than just playing our sport."
Bede, a senior who starts at point guard, and Radford, a third-year sophomore who starts at small forward, have dropped to one knee before every game this season.
Through a Tech spokesman, Bede and Radford declined to be interviewed last week about why they are kneeling.
Hokies guard Cartier Diarra knelt during the anthem prior to the games he played in this season. But the Kansas State graduate transfer opted out of the season (at least for now) last week and has not been with the team the past three games.
Young spoke with Bede, Radford and Diarra about their reasons for kneeling, although he declined to reveal them.
"We had a conversation with our team. I asked if anybody chose to do something like that, that I wanted them to talk to their families, explain to them their reasons for doing so, and I wanted them to talk to me and articulate reasons for doing so. And those guys did," Young said.
Like many coaches and athletes around the country, Bede spoke out on social media in late May amid the nationwide protests about police brutality.
"People are losing … loved ones FOR NO REASON. This has to end," Bede tweeted in May. "We shall pray for better times and have people hear us. I encourage us to help support Black Lives Matter."
The high-profile killings of a number of Black people this year have sparked outrage.
Breonna Taylor was shot in her home by Louisville police in March.
A white police officer in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, was charged with murder in May after he put his knee on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, until Floyd stopped breathing.
Two white men were arrested in May for the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer in Wisconsin in August.
Many members of the Virginia men's basketball team have knelt during the anthem this season.
“A lot of us have really strong beliefs about the situation in the country right now with the police brutality and all that,” UVa forward Kadin Shedrick told the Daily Progress early this month.
“We all acknowledge that there’s racial injustice in the country. It’s no disrespect to our military," UVa guard Kihei Clark told the Richmond Times-Dispatch early this month.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the anthem in 2016 — after initially opting to sit during the anthem — to protest police brutality of people of color and the oppression of people of color. Some other NFL players followed suit that season.
In August 2017, white supremacists gathered for a rally in Charlottesville to protest the proposed removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee. Heather Heyer, a counterprotester, was killed when James Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters. President Donald Trump said there were "very fine people" on both sides.
The following month, five or six Black players on the Tech women's volleyball team opted to kneel during the anthem. Tolbert was a junior that season.
"It was definitely motivated by some of the events that happened in Charlottesville that summer, some comments from our president," said Tolbert, a 2019 Tech graduate who is finishing up a sports marketing internship in North Carolina. "It was a response to some of the anger and frustration and kind of fear that a lot of Black people, people of color were living with and continue to live with."
The players who knelt for the three straight matches declined to be interviewed by The Roanoke Times in 2017, opting to let then-coach Jill Wilson speak on their behalf.
"Our coach was very supportive, … and so were our teammates, those who didn't do it," Tolbert said. "But it was really scary. I remember shaking before games and thinking, 'Am I even going to be able to play today?’ because all these eyes are watching and some people didn't support us."
Players first knelt during the anthem at a late September match at Florida State. They did so again the following match at UVa. Tech athletic director Whit Babcock then met with the team. Players again knelt at a match at Pittsburgh in early October.
The players then decided not to kneel for a home match against Louisville. Instead, they wrote on tape on their wrists such phrases as "Justice" and "Black Lives Matter."
"Whit … really wanted to work to implement some things from a student-athlete perspective to better our experience," Tolbert said. "When we kind of got the attention of our athletic department and got the attention a little bit of Blacksburg, I think we felt comfortable enough to say, 'OK, they know why we're doing it and we think we can stop and maybe find different ways to show our support.’"
Tolbert has become an advocate for college athletes. She is a member of the NCAA's Division I Name, Image and Likeness Legislative Solutions Group. She also spoke on an August video conference to the NCAA's Diverse Student-Athlete Mental Health Summit.