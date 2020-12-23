Virginia Tech basketball starters Wabissa Bede, Tyrece Radford kneeling during anthem

Wabissa Bede and Tyrece Radford are taking a stand by taking a knee.

Bede and Radford, who both start for the 24th-ranked Virginia Tech men's basketball team, have knelt during the national anthem before their games this season.

They have the backing of their coach.

"I was and continue to be supportive of their choice and will continue to do so," Tech coach Mike Young said Tuesday in a phone interview. "Tyrece Radford and Wabissa Bede are both really smart and thoughtful people. I will support them until my time is over. I have great respect for both of those young people."

Some pro and college athletes around the country have knelt during the anthem this year to protest racism and police brutality.

But this is not the first time that Virginia Tech athletes have knelt during the anthem.

Three years ago, some members of the Tech women's volleyball team knelt during the anthem at three matches.

"Back then, … you didn't see people kneeling very often because it was such a new way to kind of show your protest and solidarity for Black Lives Matter," former Tech volleyball player Jaila Tolbert, who was one of the players who knelt, said Tuesday in a phone interview.