J.D. and Marci Byers will no longer have a long-distance marriage.

Virginia Tech is planning to announce the hiring of J.D. Byers, the husband of Hokies volleyball coach Marci Byers, as an assistant men's basketball coach.

J.D. Byers spent the past six seasons as a VCU assistant and was recently named a Penn State assistant, so he is excited to be heading to Blacksburg.

"It means a lot personally, just to be able to spend that time [together], especially when you have small children," J.D. Byers, 40, said Saturday in a phone interview from Pennsylvania. "That's a special opportunity that I guess some people probably take for granted. And we haven't had that opportunity.

"Professionally, it's also a huge opportunity.

"This just gives us an opportunity to both do what we love and actually be in the same household."

The couple has been married since November 2017, when Marci Byers was still the coach of the Radford volleyball team. She was hired by Tech in January 2020.

Marci Byers said she was overcome with joy when her husband got the Tech job. Being apart has not been easy, she said.

"It's been a long time of us doing this whole college coaching thing apart," she said Saturday in a phone interview. "Now we can actually plan to go to the movies. That was something that we did a lot of when we dated. … But when you only have three or four days together at a time, those things really don't get done because you really just want to spend time with the family. So it's going to be very nice.

"It's better than driving 5 1/2 hours [to Penn State], I can tell you that."

J.D. Byers became one of Mike Rhoades' assistants at VCU in April 2017. So he had been living in a house in Richmond, while his wife was living in a house in Christiansburg. The only time they lived together was during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We just made it work the best we could," J.D. Byers said. "When we could see each other, even if was for a day or for a night, we tried to make it work.

"There [were] times where it was three weeks that we would go without seeing each other. That obviously becomes harder when you have kids."

The couple has two daughters — 4-year-old Kamryn and 3-month-old Skyyler. Marci Byers' mother has been living with Marci since Kamryn was born to help Marci.

"At some point, … one of us was going to have to make a decision in order for us to really be together, especially as Kam and Sky started to get older," J.D. Byers said.

Even more distance had just been added to the marriage. Penn State hired Rhoades as its new coach on March 29. Two days later, Penn State announced that Byers was among the VCU assistants who would be following Rhoades to Penn State. Byers had already found a home to rent in Pennsylvania.

Byers said Rhoades, who was also his boss at Randolph-Macon and Rice, is like a brother to him.

"I wanted to work for Coach [at Penn State], so Marci was going to support that and we were going to find a way to make it work," Byers said.

But they didn't have to.

Word surfaced Monday that Mike Jones would be leaving Hokies coach Mike Young's staff to become an assistant at Maryland. The Terrapins officially announced his hiring Wednesday.

J.D. Byers said Young reached out to him about the vacancy.

"This move, it's great for my family and a special opportunity, but you also want to be known for your work," Byers said. "You want someone to want to have you on their staff because you can help them. And Coach Young made that very clear from the beginning, and that made me feel better because this is still a major professional move and not just a personal move."

This won't be Byers' first time coaching in the New River Valley.

He spent three seasons as an assistant at Radford University under Mike Jones (not the same person who was a Tech assistant). Byers was on Jones' staff from the 2011-12 season through the 2013-14 season.

J.D. Byers said Jones, now the coach at UNC Greensboro, has been a great friend and mentor to him.

Jones said Young has made a "home-run hire" in Byers.

"They're getting a high character dude with an incredible work ethic," the former Radford head coach said.

Marci Byers steered Radford for 12 seasons before getting the Tech job. She and J.D. met while both were working at Radford.

"She loves basketball," Jones said. "She would stop by the office or I would stop by her office sometimes. … I guess when she came up to my office, J.D. probably had his eye on her."

"When we really started to get serious, about two months later I got the call from [Rhoades] that he was going to Rice," J.D. Byers said.

In 2014, Rhoades stepped down as a VCU assistant to take the reins at Rice. Byers, who had previously worked for Rhoades at Randolph-Macon, left Radford to join Rhoades' staff.

"[Marci] did a lot of flying to Houston when I was [at Rice]," Byers said.

Rhoades left Rice in 2017 to take over at VCU. Byers followed him there.

At VCU, Byers worked with the guards and the offense. His recruiting travel included Virginia, North Carolina, the greater Washington, D.C., area and the Midwest.

Byers played NCAA Division III basketball at Lebanon Valley in Pennsylvania, where he was both an All-American and an Academic All-American. He was an assistant at Fairleigh Dickinson, Lebanon Valley, Randolph-Macon and St. Francis (Penn.) before joining the Radford staff.