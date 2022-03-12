Virginia Tech beats Duke to win ACC Tournament

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEW YORK — Bubble? Forget about that bubble.

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team clinched an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament by beating top-seeded and seventh-ranked Duke 82-67 in the title game of the ACC tournament Saturday night at the Barclays Center.

The seventh-seeded Hokies (23-12), making their first ACC tournament title game appearance, won a conference tournament for the first time since winning the Metro Conference tournament in 1979.

Tech, which has won 13 of its last 15 games, became the first No. 7 seed to ever win the ACC tournament.

The Hokies began the week on the bubble for an NCAA at-large bid but won four games in as many days to claim an automatic bid.

Tech led the entire second half.

Duke (28-6), which had beaten Tech in December in the lone regular-season meeting between the teams, played its final ACC tournament game under coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Tournament MVP Hunter Cattoor had 31 points for Tech. He was 11 of 16 from the field and 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

Keve Aluma had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Tech.

The Hokies made their first four 3-pointers to grab a 14-10 lead.

Cattoor made a 3-pointer to give Tech a 27-26 lead. Cattoor had 17 points at that point. He was 6 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from 3-point range at that point.

Down 29-27, Tech went on an 8-0 run to grab a 35-29 lead with 4:33 left in the first half. Tech was shooting 60.9% from the field at that point and was 6 of 8 from 3-point range at that point. Aluma had six points in the run.

Aluma made a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 38-31 with 3:20 left in the half. Tech was 7 of 10 from 3-point range at that point.

Tech led 42-39 at the half.

With his team up 49-45, Cattoor scored six straight points to extend the lead to 55-45 with 15:22 to go. He had 26 points at that point. He was 9 of 11 from the field and 6 of 6 from 3-point range at that point.

Storm Murphy and Darius Maddox made the all-tournament second team. Aluma joined Cattoor on the first team.

VIRGINIA TECH (23-12)

Aluma 6-8 6-9 19, Mutts 3-4 0-1 6, Alleyne 2-5 0-0 5, Cattoor 11-16 2-2 31, Murphy 4-11 0-0 9, Maddox 3-10 0-0 6, N'Guessan 1-3 0-0 2, Pedulla 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Kidd 1-1 0-0 2, Ojiako 1-1 0-0 2, Varga 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 8-12 82.

DUKE (28-6)

Banchero 8-11 4-7 20, Griffin 4-12 1-2 10, Moore 4-8 2-2 11, Williams 3-3 2-2 8, Keels 1-7 4-6 6, Roach 3-5 2-4 9, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, John 0-0 0-0 0, Blakes 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Savarino 1-1 0-0 3, Worthington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 15-23 67.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 42-39. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 10-22 (Cattoor 7-9, Aluma 1-1, Alleyne 1-3, Murphy 1-3, Varga 0-1, Pedulla 0-2, Maddox 0-3), Duke 4-20 (Savarino 1-1, Moore 1-3, Roach 1-3, Griffin 1-8, Banchero 0-1, Keels 0-4). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 34 (Aluma 10), Duke 22 (Moore 6). Assists_Virginia Tech 18 (Aluma 7), Duke 9 (Keels 4). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 18, Duke 15.

Mark Berman

