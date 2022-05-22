Virginia Tech beats Kentucky twice to win NCAA regional

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech softball team persevered.

Tech won three straight elimination games in less than 24 hours to capture an NCAA regional crown at Tech Softball Park.

The jubilant Hokies mobbed reliever Keely Rochard and jumped up and down after rallying past Kentucky 5-4 in the decisive Game 2 of the regional finals Sunday.

"These are the moments you play for. These are the moments you dream of, and it was right in front of us," Mackenzie Lawter, who belted the game-winning homer in the fifth inning of Game 2, said of the three straight wins. "We just trusted our approaches, trusted ourselves and played for each other. … We definitely knew we were capable."

The Hokies (45-8) had advanced to the finals by rallying past Miami of Ohio 5-4 in the losers' bracket final. That game did not start until 10:40 p.m. Saturday and did not end until 1:05 a.m. Sunday.

"We are running on probably about five hours of sleep," Rochard said after Sunday's finals. "So it's been a really hard past few days. We're fighting for each other."

"Everyone was tired," Jayme Bailey said after the finals. "This is a hard game — seven innings of mental and physical strain. You've just got to kind of use that mental side and say, 'Hey, you've got to step up now.’ I mean, it's now or never."

Kentucky (37-19) entered Sunday's finals without a loss in the double-elimination regional, so the third-ranked Hokies needed to beat the 15th-ranked Wildcats twice to win the regional.

Tech squashed Kentucky 9-2 in Game 1 of the finals to force Game 2.

The regional-bracket poster board was brought on the field at the end of Game 2. Bailey slapped the "Virginia Tech" sticker on the champion's line.

"It was kind of known before each [elimination] game, it was like, 'This is it. We have to do this for our seniors,’" said Bailey, who hit a two-run homer in Game 2. "We wanted to come together and make sure we got it done."

Tech finished 4-1 in the three-day, four-team regional to win a regional for the second straight year and for the third time in its history.

After hosting a regional for the first time, Tech will now host a Super Regional for the first time.

No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech will host No. 14 overall seed Florida (46-16) in a best-of-three Super Regional series for a berth in the Women's College World Series. The Super Regional series will begin Thursday or Friday.

Eleven hours after the losers' bracket final ended, the Hokies were back in action for the regional finals.

Emma Lemley (16-5) pitched an eight-hit complete game to get the win in Game 1.

Lemley also started Game 2. Lemley allowed two solo homers in the top of the first, but Bailey smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to tie the game.

Bailey is batting just .284 this season, but she homered in both the losers' bracket final and in Game 2.

"Postseason is a new season," Bailey said. "This season, my stats, that's not what I wanted, obviously. But as soon as postseason starts, it doesn't matter.

"We're just looking for wins right now and I just decided to show it."

Hokies coach Pete D'Amour was ejected from the game in the top of the second inning after Lemley was called for throwing back-to-back illegal pitches (for having both feet simultaneously in the air) by the second-base umpire. D'Amour marched out to second base to express his displeasure and was tossed by that umpire, who had also called Lemley for throwing an illegal pitch in the first inning.

"We never really see him show emotion," Bailey said. "That just lit a fire under us."

D'Amour said he was mad about the calls and by which umpire was making them. He said he had never before seen a second-base umpire make an illegal-pitch call.

"I just felt like the first [base] and third [base] umpires had been calling [whether pitches were illegal or not] all weekend and maybe they had a better view than what she had," D'Amour said.

D'Amour watched the rest of the game from his office in the team's indoor facility.

Kentucky took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third on Erin Coffel's RBI double.

But the Hokies answered in the fifth. After Darby Trull and Kelsey Bennett singled, Lawter belted a three-run homer over the left-field fence to give Tech a 5-3 lead. It was her second game-winning homer in as many days.

"We had to get runs on the board, so luckily, the past few days, I was fortunate enough to be able to help us do that," Lawter said.

Rochard relieved Lemley with two outs in the fourth.

The Wildcats scored a run with two outs in the seventh on an error by third baseman Bre Peck. But with runners on first and second, Rochard retired Renee Abernathy on a grounder to end the game.

Rochard (25-3) got the win in relief, allowing two hits and no earned runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Rochard had taken the loss in relief Saturday after serving up a three-run homer in the seventh inning of Kentucky's 5-4 win. But she bounced back to pitch four hitless innings of relief in the losers' bracket final and then got the win in relief in Game 2 of the finals.

"I just keep telling myself to compete, every single pitch," Rochard said. "The other day [in the loss], I caught myself not competing every single pitch. Ever since that, I've just been telling myself, 'Compete, compete, compete.’"

Tech, which was the visiting team for Game 1 of the finals, banged out 11 hits in that win.

Virginia Tech scored twice in the top of the fourth to grab a 4-2 lead. Emma Ritter and Bailey each had an RBI single.

With Tech up 6-2, Cameron Fagan belted a three-run homer in the seventh to extend the lead.

Tech also was the visiting team in the win over Miami late Saturday night.

Ivy Rosenberry started in the circle for Tech but was pulled with Miami up 4-1 in the third.

Tech grabbed a 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth on a two-run shot by Bailey and a two-run homer by Lawter.

D'Amour pulled reliever Mackenzie Osborne (2-0) in favor of Rochard for the bottom half of the fourth. Rochard earned her sixth save of the year.

"[The home-run ball in Saturday's loss] was just one pitch," Rochard said Sunday. "I flushed it kind of right after the game. … I can't go into the next game thinking about it."

