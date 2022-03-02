Virginia Tech beats Louisville, clinches winning ACC record

BLACKSBURG — Its January woes in the rear-view mirror, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team clinched a winning ACC record Tuesday night.

The Hokies won their penultimate game of the regular season, cruising past Louisville 75-43 at Cassell Coliseum for their 11th conference win.

Virginia Tech improved to 19-11 overall and 11-8 in ACC play. Not bad for a team that was in the ACC cellar on Jan. 26 with a 2-7 league record.

"It feels amazing, considering and always keeping in mind all the people that counted us out," said Tech forward Justyn Mutts, who had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. "Haven't [forgot] all the people who just started talking trash about you, and all of that is just motivation and it's just more fuel for the fire.

"We're just trying to prove everybody wrong."

The Hokies won for the ninth time in their last 10 games.

"I hoped like crazy that we would figure it out and play better basketball and it would be a beautiful thing to witness, and that's what's occurred," coach Mike Young said. "Good ballgame tonight, especially defensively."

The Hokies, who were once 0-4 in ACC play, are now tied with Virginia for sixth place.

"Crucial times right now, especially when we go off a bad start like that, with 0-4 in conference play, and then later on we [were] 2-7, just thinking, 'Man, we just can't catch a break,’" said guard Nahiem Allenye, who had nine points and four steals. "It's been a hard year. Everybody expected us to win the whole thing."

Louisville (12-17, 6-13) lost for the 10th time in its last 11 games.

So it was not a win that will boost Tech's ho-hum NCAA tournament resume and get the Hokies off the bubble. But a loss Tuesday would have ruined Tech's dreams.

Mutts said the team's confidence is "through the roof right now."

"This is the perfect time for us to really be hitting our stride," Mutts said. "We're trying to get off the bubble. We're trying to solidify ourself."

The Hokies began this 9-1 stretch by recording their first win at Florida State since February 1990, back when the teams were Metro Conference rivals. Tech had lost 12 straight times at FSU.

Tech ended another long losing streak Tuesday, breaking a 17-game skid against Louisville. It was Tech's first win in the series since February 1991, back when these teams also were Metro Conference rivals.

"I was very much aware and our team was aware that we hadn't clipped them since [then]," Young said.

This was Tech's most lopsided win in the history of the series.

The Hokies' 3-point shooting touch returned Tuesday. Tech sank 12 3-pointers after only managing anywhere from five to eight 3-pointers in each of the previous five games.

Tech shot 42.9% from 3-point range after having shot worse than 31% from that distance in each of the previous five games.

"I don't lose any sleep about my team not shooting well. I know what they're capable of," Young said. "We had a couple of tough outings that they weren't falling. But every day — practice, before, after — they're working on it and tearing the net off of it. We had some better cracks at it tonight, better rhythm."

The Hokies made four 3-pointers to jump to a 12-2 lead. They led the rest of the way.

"We're really a dangerous team once we're hitting," Alleyne said.

Louisville had more turnovers (18) than baskets (17). Tech scored 28 points off Louisville's turnovers. The Hokies recorded 10 steals.

The Cardinals shot just 36.2% from the field. Louisville's 43 points was the lowest total by an ACC foe against Tech since the Hokies won that ugly 47-24 game at North Carolain State in February 2019.

"Everybody was just helping each other [on defense]," Mutts said. "There were so many times I went to help my teammate and I just had blind faith in my teammate going to help me."

Keve Aluma and Darius Maddox each scored 11 points for Tech. Ten players scored for the Hokies, with seven of them scoring at least seven points.

The Hokies outrebounded the visitors 36-28.

Freshman reserve Jalen Haynes, who has not played since Feb. 7, again appeared to be absent from the Tech bench. Young said Haynes has not been playing for academic reasons but said he is still on the team.

