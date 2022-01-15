Virginia Tech beats Notre Dame for 1st ACC win

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team is no longer winless in ACC play.

The Hokies erased a 10-point second-half deficit and rallied past Notre Dame 79-73 on Saturday night at Cassell Coliseum.

Tech, which snapped a three-game losing streak, improved to 9-7 overall and 1-4 in ACC play.

Notre Dame (10-6, 4-2) saw its six-game winning streak come to an end.

Hokies forward Justyn Mutts had a season-high 24 points. He had scored in single digits in four of the previous five games.

Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne broke out of his shooting slump with a season-high 22 points. He was 8 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. He had scored in single digits in seven of the previous eight games.

Tech center Keve Aluma added 17 points, while Storm Murphy had 12 points.

Mutts dunked to give Tech a 73-71 lead with 1:49 to go.

Blake Wesley made two of three free throws to tie the game at 73 with 1:26 left.

Mutts made two free throws to give Tech a 75-73 lead with 1:06 to go.

After Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan missed two free throws with 47.1 seconds left, Murphy sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 78-73 with 20 seconds to go.

Notre Dame led 40-32 at halftime, but the Hokies shot 69.6% from the field in the second half to the visitors' 37.9%.

Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 19 points for Notre Dame.

Trailing 50-40 with 14:53 left, Tech went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 50-48 with 13:00 to go. Murphy began the run with a 3-pointer. After Mutts scored, Alleyne sank a 3-pointer.

After Tech's Hunter Cattoor missed a layup, Prentiss Hubb made a layup and free throw to extend the lead to 53-48 with 12:07 left.

Aluma scored to cut the lead to 53-50 with 9:39 to go, but Dane Goodwin answered with a 3-pointer.

After Cattoor made one of two free throws, Atkinson scored to extend the lead to 58-51.

Alleyne sank a 3-pointer and Mutts scored to cut the lead to 58-56 with 7:28 left.

After Atkinson scored to extend the lead to 60-56, Aluma made one of two free throws.

After Goodwin scored to extend the lead to 62-57 with 6:29 left, Tech scored eight straight points to take the lead.

Aluma scored back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to 62-61. He was fouled on the second of those baskets. Notre Dame was then hit with a technical foul, and Alleyne made two free throws to give Tech a 63-62 lead. Aluma then made his free throw.

Auma scored to extend the lead to 65-62.

Notre Dame later cut the lead to 66-55, but Mutts scored and Alleyne buried a 3-pointer to extend the Tech lead to 71-65 with 3:41 to go.

The visitors scored six straight points to tie the game at 71 with 2:03 left.

The Fighting Irish shot 53.6% from the field in the first half to Tech's 52%. Notre Dame was 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the half, while Tech was 5 of 11.

The visitors scored 10 straight points to grab a 12-4 lead with 16:05 left in the first half. Notre Dame led the rest of the half.

The lead grew to 26-16 with 7:57 left in the half. Notre Dame was shooting 55.6% from the field at that point. Notre Dame was 4 of 7 from 3-point range at that point.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.