Virginia Tech beats Notre Dame for 'significant' ACC quarterfinal win

NEW YORK — For the first time in 11 years, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team has made the ACC semifinals.

The seventh-seeded Hokies boosted their NCAA Tournament resume with an 87-80 win over second-seeded Notre Dame in the ACC quarterfinals Thursday night at the Barclays Center.

"We've got a lot on the line," Tech coach Mike Young said.

Tech center Keve Aluma scored 20 points. Power forward Justyn Mutts had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Tech made the ACC semifinals for the first time since Seth Greenberg's Hokies did so in 2011.

"It's great. … Those guys were riding a Big Wheel 11 years ago," Young cracked, referring to Aluma and Mutts. "I was flopping around down in South Carolina [as the Wofford coach]. I wasn't aware of that [semifinal drought]. It's significant. We're proud."

This will be the fourth ACC semifinal appearance in Tech's history. Greenberg's Hokies also made the semis in 2007 and 2008.

"It's huge," Mutts said. "One more day of life."

The Hokies (21-12) won for the 11th time in their last 13 games, including a second-round overtime win over Clemson on Wednesday.

Notre Dame (22-10) lost to the Hokies for the fourth straight time, including a 79-73 defeat in Blacksburg on Jan. 15.

"They've been a tough matchup for us lately," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "Those two big guys [Aluma and Mutts] just set an unbelievable tone and play well together.

"We just couldn't really defend well enough against a really gifted offensive team."

Tech scored the first seven points of Thursday's game and led the rest of the way.

In Tech's regular-season win over Notre Dame, the Hokies shot 59.2% from the field.

The Hokies also shined offensively Thursday. Tech made only seven 3-pointers but shot 57.4% from the field, including 60% in the second half.

"If you're helping off their shooters and you give up double-digit 3s, then I don't think you really have a chance. … They only made seven 3s, but those 2s are … spirit-breaking when they're so deep," Brey said. "And I've never seen two big guys pass to each other as well as they do.

"You're going to have to outscore them a little bit. You're not going to just shut them down. We scored 80, but they were too efficient."

The Hokies will face third-seeded and 25th-ranked North Carolina in the semifinals at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Thursday's win not only kept Tech on the NCAA Tournament bubble but also gave Tech another quality victory for its resume.

"We know we put ourselves in a tough spot," Young said of Tech's at-large chances.

The Hokies entered Thursday ranked No. 36 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. They won at Miami two weekends ago for their lone Quad 1 win of the regular season (a home win over a team currently ranked in the top 30 in the NET, a neutral-court win over a team currently ranked in the top 50, or a road win over a team currently ranked in the top 75).

Notre Dame entered Thursday ranked No. 50 in the NET, so Thursday's neutral-court win over the Fighting Irish gave Tech its second Quad 1 win of the season. The Hokies just have to hope that Notre Dame remains in the top 50 despite Thursday's outcome.

Thursday's win also means Tech now has three wins over teams that are likely to make the NCAAs (one against Miami and two against Notre Dame).

A win against UNC in Friday’s semifinals would help Tech's at-large case even more.

Tech was 0-2 against UNC in the regular season, losing 78-68 in Chapel Hill on Jan. 24 and falling 65-57 at home on Feb. 19.

"We stunk," Young said of the home loss. "They outplayed us."

Storm Murphy scored 16 points for the Hokies on Thursday.

"He's a big-time winner," Brey said. "He makes them go."

Freshman backup point guard Sean Pedulla, who did not score a point in the January win over Notre Dame, had 13 points Thursday. He scored 11 points in the first half.

Nahiem Alleyne tallied 12 points for Tech.

The Hokies led 42-31 at halftime. They shot 50% from the field in the first half. They were 4 of 10 from 3-point range. Tech scored 14 points off Notre Dame's 10 turnovers in the first half.

"We turned it over too much in the first half," Brey said.

On Wednesday, the Hokies also led by 11 points at halftime. But Clemson rallied to force overtime.

Tech did not blow its halftime lead Thursday, though.

Down 69-59 with 6:41 left, Notre Dame cut the lead to 69-63 with 5:36 left. But Aluma answered with a basket.

Nate Laszewski made a basket and free throw to cut the lead to 71-66. But Alleyne answered with a jumper.

Dane Goodwin scored to cut the lead to 73-68. But Murphy answered with back-to-back 3-pointers for a 79-68 cushion with 1:47 to go.

"I couldn't believe that he double-pumped it," Mutts said of Murphy's second 3-pointer in that back-to-back sequence. "I was just surprised that it went in."

Cormac Ryan (20 points) buried a 3 pointer to cut the lead to 79-71. After Murphy missed the front end of a one-and-one, Ryan made two free throws to trim the lead to 79-73 with 1:04 left.

After Pedulla missed the front end of a one-and one, Prentiss Hubb (23 points) scored to cut the lead to 79-75 with 48.7 seconds left.

Pedulla made two free throws to extend the lead to 81-75. Hunter Cattoor made two more free throws for an 83-75 lead.

Hubb scored to cut the lead to 83-77 with 28.6 seconds left, but Murphy made two free throws for an 85-77 lead.

Hubb sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 85-80 with 21.1 seconds to go. Murphy made two free throws for an 87-80 lead.

Notre Dame shot just 42.9% from the field in the first half but shot 66.7% in the second half.

The Hokies held All-ACC second team pick Blake Wesley to nine points, six below his average. Wesley, who was often guarded by Cattoor, was 2 of 8 from the field.

Tech jumped to a 14-4 lead with 15:43 left in the first half. Tech was 5 of 6 from the field at that point. Notre Dame had four turnovers at that point.

"Some games we started off slow," Aluma said. "This game, we were able to take the fight to them, and that really helped us."

The lead grew to 24-12 with 12:43 left in the half. Tech was shooting 63.6% from the field at that point. Tech was 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line at that point.

Tech led 29-14 with 9:42 left in the half. The Hokies were shooting 64.3% from the field at that point.

"We dug ourselves a heck of a hole," Brey said. "They're really physical defensively and they take away a lot of stuff.

"We missed some layups … and now you're in a hole. And against them, it's too deep to get out of."

Brey was impressed with Mutts' defense.

"He's really an amazing individual and team defender," Brey said.

