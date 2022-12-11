Virginia Tech beats Oklahoma State in 'cool' return to Brooklyn

NEW YORK — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team has now won five straight games at the Barclays Center.

The Hokies again left Brooklyn a winner on Sunday, beating Oklahoma State 70-65 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational quadrupleheader at the Barclays Center.

The game marked Tech's return to the arena where the Hokies went 4-0 to win the ACC Tournament in March. A banner proclaiming the winners of the three ACC tournaments that have been held in Brooklyn, including 2022 winner Tech, hangs in the Barclays Center rafters.

"It was pretty cool [to be back]," senior guard Hunter Cattoor said. "We came here yesterday for a little shootaround and we got to see our name up on the banner. … It's kind of cool to see we're going to be there forever.

"You're walking through the hallways and remember the whole week we were here and all the emotions and everything like that. It was pretty cool getting back out there on the court."

Cattoor, who was the ACC tournament most valuable player, rose to the occasion again on Sunday. He scored all nine of his points in the final seven minutes, including his lone basket.

"I wasn't coming out and thinking of the ACC tournament or anything like that," said Cattoor, who also had six rebounds and three steals. "I was just playing my game, trying to help our team win and I was just in the right spot at the right time.

"I'm not always going to make every shot, but I can control my hustle, I can control my defense. … I missed a couple shots early on, but I kept my head up, wasn't going to get down."

Reserve center Mylyjael Poteat made two free throws to give Tech (10-1) the lead for good at 62-60 with 1:59 left.

The Hokies improved to 5-1 this season in games decided by eight points or less.

"We've got guys that have been around," Tech coach Mike Young said. "There is no substitute for it. They have seen a lot of plays. They're not going to get spooked in situations like that."

Sophomore point guard Sean Pedulla had 16 points and four assists for the Hokies.

"We've played tough teams down the stretch," Pedulla said. "It definitely makes us more adaptable … late in the game and it just prioritizes getting stops late."

Pedulla, an Oklahoma native, picked Tech over Oklahoma State and Minnesota when he was in high school. So he enjoyed Sunday's duel with the Cowboys.

"Playing against dudes I've known for awhile and coaches that I had a good relationship with, it was just really cool," he said. "I've grown up going to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State games, so it's kind of been just a dream growing up, to play those schools."

The 6-foot-1 Pedulla was named the game's most valuable player.

"He's always been a good player," Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. "He's always had a chip on his shoulder because he's been kind of a little guy, and that whole mindset of proving people wrong is something he carries around. I'm not surprised he's turned out to be a good player."

Virginia Tech, which is on a five-game winning streak, won despite shooting just 34.6% from the field in the second half.

Down 37-26 with 19:26 to go, the Cowboys (6-4) went on a 14-1 run to grab a 40-38 lead with 16:22 to go.

"We were not great today," Young said. "But all in all, to come to New York against a Big 12 opponent and play pretty well and win is a real feather in our cap."

Tech trailed 47-42 with 11:25 to go. The Hokies were just 2 of 13 from the field in the second half at that point.

But Tech persevered.

"It's just a sign of us being a mature team," Cattoor said. "The ball's not always going to go in the basket, and it's how you respond to that kind of stuff. They went on their little run and in the little huddles we were having on the court, we were telling each other, 'It's OK, let's stop the run, we're going to be good.’

"A lot of teams would break from that and never come back from it."

Instead, Pedulla scored five straight points to tie the game at 47.

Post players Grant Basile and Justyn Mutts each had 13 points for Tech. Mutts also had six steals and four assists.

Mutts played only 26 minutes because of foul trouble. But Poteat had eight points and six rebounds off the bench.

"Our frontcourt depth and the quality of depth is better than we've had in my time in Blacksburg," Young said.

Cattoor made two free throws to give Tech a 53-51 lead with 6:37 to go.

After Woody Newton made one of two free throws for the Cowboys, Poteat dunked to extend the Tech lead to 55-52.

Caleb Asberry made two free throws to cut the lead to 55-54.

But Darius Maddox, who made the buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of overtime in the ACC tournament win over Clemson in March, buried a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 58-54 with 4:16 to go.

The Cowboys scored four straight points to tie the game at 58, but Cattoor hit a floater in the paint to give Tech a 60-58 lead with 2:50 left.

Avery Anderson (15 points) made a layup, but Poteat sank two free throws to give Tech a 62-60 lead.

After stealing the ball, Mutts made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 63-60 with 1:30 left.

After stealing the ball again, Mutts made a hook shot to extend the lead to 65-60.

After Mutts stole the ball yet again, Cattoor made two free throws to extend the lead to 67-60 with 37 seconds left.

"To come up with three stops in a row at the end of the game is just another sign that we're getting better defensively," Pedulla said.

The Cowboys shot 40% from the field and turned the ball over 17 times.

"I liked how we guarded the last three minutes," Young said.