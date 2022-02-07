Virginia Tech beats Pitt again

BLACKSBURG — Round 1 went to Virginia Tech.

So did Round 2.

Keve Aluma scored 18 points to help the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team beat Pittsburgh 74-47 Monday night at Cassell Coliseum.

The teams were playing for the second time in three nights. The Hokies won 76-71 at Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

In the first meeting, Virginia Tech led by 27 points at halftime. Pitt trimmed a 28-point second-half deficit to three points with 7.5 seconds to go.

This time, Tech led by 18 points at halftime. The lead grew to 27 points in the second half. Pitt was never able to cut the second-half deficit to single digits this time.

The ninth-place Hokies (14-10, 6-7 ACC) won their fourth straight game.

The Hokies shot 52.7% percent from the field, marking the fifth straight game in which they have shot at least 50% from the field. This is the first time they have done that in five straight games since joining the ACC.

Nine players scored for the Hokies.

Pitt (8-16, 3-10) fell into a last-place tie with idle Georgia Tech.

Hunter Cattoor scored 12 points for the Hokies, while Nahiem Alleyne added points. Justyn Mutts snared nine rebounds.

Femi Odukale scored 16 points for Pitt, while Mouhamadou Gueye tallied 15 points.

Pitt shot just 39.5% from the field.

Virginia Tech made 13 3-pointers and shot 48.1% from that distance. It was the fourth time the Hokies have made at least 13 3-pointers in the last five games.

Pitt was 10 of 20 from 3-point range.

Virginia Tech outrebounded the Panthers 36-19, marking the fourth time they have won the rebounding battle in the last five games.

Pittsburgh lost to the Hokies for the seventh time in the past eight meetings.

The Hokies missed their first five shots and committed three early turnovers to fall behind 5-0 with 15:40 left in the first half.

But Virginia Tech then made six of its next nine shots and went on a 17-0 run to grab a 17-5 lead with 9:35 left in the half. The Hokies led the rest of the way.

Aluma scored the final seven points of the half, including a dunk and a 3-pointer and the buzzer, to give Virginia Tech a 35-17 halftime lead.

The Hokies shot 48.1% from the field in the first half to Pitt’s 27.3%.

Virginia Tech was 6 of 11 from 3-point range (54.5%) in the half.

The Hokies outrebounded the Panthers 21-12 in the half.

Virginia Tech opened the second half on an 11-4 run to extend the lead to 46-21 with 15:23 to go. The Hokies had three 3-pointers in the run, including two by Storm Murphy.

The lead grew to 60-34 with 8:28 remaining.

This was the first in a string of four straight home games for the Hokies, who host Syracuse on Saturday.

