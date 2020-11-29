Virginia Tech beats South Florida to go to 3-0

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young might want to stop at a slot machine on his way out of the Mohegan Sun casino and resort and try to make himself an even bigger winner here.
The Hokies finished 2-0 during their stay in the Mohegan Sun's "Bubbleville," beating South Florida 76-58 on Sunday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic.
Tech is now 3-0, including Saturday night's 81-73 overtime victory over third-ranked Villanova.
"Thanks for having us," Young told Gazelle Group president Rick Giles, one of the event organizers, after talking to the media on a postgame video conference. "What a great experience. Two great nights of Bubbleville. Nice to win a couple of games."
What did the weekend tell the Hokies about their team?
"It just told me that this is easy," said point guard Cartier Diarra, who had 10 points off the bench Sunday. "We know what we're capable of. We know we're a really good team."
Last November, the Hokies upset third-ranked Michigan State but did not finish the season with a winning record.
Is this year's team set up better to build upon the win over Villanova and sustain its early success?
"Yeah. I think so," Young said.
Tech added graduate transfers Diarra, Justyn Mutts and Cordell Pemsl in the offseason. Keve Aluma, who sat out last year after transferring from Wofford, has also made an impact.
"We're better [than last year]," said Young, whose team was 16-16 overall and 7-13 in ACC play last season. "Aluma's certainly helped tremendously.
"[The team is] a year older and a year stronger. Mutts has contributed a lot. I thought Cordell Pemsl helped our team win tonight; I was very impressed with his play."
Does returning starter Tyrece Radford also feel the team is set up better this year to build upon its November marquee win?
"We have more pieces, and our guys [are] willing to work together and uplift each other," said Radford, who had 21 points Sunday. "So I would say yes."
After making a national splash with the upset win over Villanova, Tech made sure not to follow up its big victory with a deflating loss.
"We had to keep the same intensity," Radford said.
The Hokies led South Florida (1-2) the entire second half.
"Coming off of that thing [Saturday] night, … certainly concerned about coming back and dialing it up again and playing South Florida," Young said. "We weren't great, … but pretty darn good. Proud of those guys and their quick turnaround and their preparation.
"A level of maturity that is fun to see. I think Wabissa Bede helps in that regard. All of them have an understanding of what it takes and the preparation that goes into it."
Tech was picked just 11th in the ACC's preseason media poll.
"In the last 24 hours, I think Virginia Tech has taken a big step in terms of their team," Bulls coach Brian Gregory said. "They're good defensively and obviously very versatile on offense, can get points from a lot of different spots."
The Hokies were just 5 of 16 from 3-point range Sunday, but this year's team can also hurt foes with inside scoring.
Tech, which shot 54% from the field, had 42 points in the paint to USF's 24 points.
The Hokies had also outscored Villanova in the paint.
Was Young encouraged by the inside scoring in the two games?
"I'm really encouraged by that," Young said. "I was more encouraged by [Saturday] night.
"We talk about it — 'Don't settle for 3, don't settle for 3.’ We want to drive the ball and get fouled more this year.
"I'm excited about that."
As was the case in games last year, the 6-foot-2 Radford hurt the Bulls with layup after layup. He was 9 of 12 from the field.
Aluma had 12 points, while Mutts had a game-high nine rebounds.
Tech got 33 points from its bench, including 13 from Hunter Cattoor and 10 apiece from Diarra and Pemsl.
Bede had no points, but Gregory was impressed with the senior point guard nevertheless.
Tech scored 19 points off South Florida's 13 turnovers.
South Florida shot just 37.7% from the field.
"We did a great job of getting our defense set," Young said.
