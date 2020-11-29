Virginia Tech beats South Florida to go to 3-0

"A level of maturity that is fun to see. I think Wabissa Bede helps in that regard. All of them have an understanding of what it takes and the preparation that goes into it."

Tech was picked just 11th in the ACC's preseason media poll.

"In the last 24 hours, I think Virginia Tech has taken a big step in terms of their team," Bulls coach Brian Gregory said. "They're good defensively and obviously very versatile on offense, can get points from a lot of different spots."

The Hokies were just 5 of 16 from 3-point range Sunday, but this year's team can also hurt foes with inside scoring.

Tech, which shot 54% from the field, had 42 points in the paint to USF's 24 points.

The Hokies had also outscored Villanova in the paint.

Was Young encouraged by the inside scoring in the two games?

"I'm really encouraged by that," Young said. "I was more encouraged by [Saturday] night.

"We talk about it — 'Don't settle for 3, don't settle for 3.’ We want to drive the ball and get fouled more this year.

"I'm excited about that."