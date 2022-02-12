Virginia Tech beats Syracuse for fifth straight win

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech and Syracuse men’s basketball teams both entered Saturday night’s clash with winning streaks.

Only the Hokies’ streak lives on.

Thanks in part to a triple-double from power forward Justyn Mutts, the Hokies beat Syracuse 71-59 at Cassell Coliseum on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

The Hokies (15-10, 7-7) tied Syracuse (13-12, 7-7) for seventh place in the ACC standings.

“We’re just playing better ball,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “We’re rebounding better. That’s the second consecutive opponent that we’ve held under 40% from the field.

“We’re just playing … more connected. … Gritty. Tough. Really a lot of fun to watch.”

Syracuse saw its four-game winning streak come to an end.

This is the first time Tech has won five straight ACC games since the Hokies won six straight in the 2015-16 season. That season, Tech won the final five games of the regular season and its first game in the ACC tournament.

The Hokies are 4-0 this month. This is the first time Tech has won its first four games of February since the Hokies won their first five February games in the 2009-10 season.

Down 49-37 with 14:17 left, Syracuse went on a 17-5 run to tie the game at 54 with 6:53 to go. But the Hokies answered with a 13-0 run to build a 67-54 cushion with 1:02 to go.

“We just buckled down and defended very, very well,” Young said of that stretch.

Mutts, a Delaware graduate transfer in his second season at Tech, had 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the second triple-double in the program’s history.

“It feels really good, especially to be able to get it at home, in front of our fans,” Mutts said. “I know how much they love me. I love them just as much.”

Chris Clarke had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Tech in a December 2016 win over The Citadel.

Mutts’ 11 assists were a career high. He had just one turnover. The fifth-year senior often served as Tech’s facilitator in the middle of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone defense, catching a pass at the free-throw line and kicking it back out to an open shooter or dishing it to a teammate under the basket.

“The poise of that person in that slot is everything,” Young said. “I moved Keve [Aluma] in there some. … And then I’m a brilliant basketball tactician. I see at halftime Mutts has eight assists and one turnover. I thought we’d better keep him in there a little bit more than anybody else and boy, did he deliver. He was really, really good.”

Aluma scored 20 points, while Hunter Cattoor added 14 points. Nahiem Alleyne added 11 points. Darius Maddox had 10 points off the bench.

Syracuse shot just 37.5% from the field.

Buddy Boeheim had 21 points for the Orange. Joseph Girard added 16 points. Each had four of Syracuse’s 10 3-pointers.

Jimmy Boeheim, who was guarded by Mutts, was just 2 of 9 from the field. He had six points, seven below his average.

After shooting at least 50% from the field in each of the past five games, the Hokies shot just 38.3% from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range Saturday.

“People think Coach’s zone is just your grandmother’s zone. It’s not. That thing moves. That thing adjusts throughout the game, and it extends throughout the game,” Young said. “They stoned us a little bit there at some critical junctures.”

After making at least 13 3-pointers in four of the past five games, Tech made just eight 3-pointers Saturday. Tech was 1 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half.

But Tech had 26 points in the paint.

“We’re not a one-dimensional team,” Mutts said. “It’s not a live by the 3, die by the 3 kind of team.”

The Hokies had 20 assists on their 23 baskets.

“That interior passing is everything,” Young said.

Tech was 17 of 21 from the free-throw line to Syracuse’s 1 of 4.

Virginia Tech and Syracuse each snared 41 rebounds. Tech has been outrebounded in only one of the past six games.

“We made a real emphasis on that [rebounding] category going into the game,” Young said. “All in all, pretty good.”

The Orange played without starting center Jesse Edwards (12 ppg, 6.5 rpg), who suffered a broken wrist in Tuesday’s win over Boston College.

The Hokies went on an 11-0 run to grab a 35-26 lead with 1:52 left in the first half. The Hokies led 39-29 at halftime.

Syracuse tied the game at 54 with 6:53 to go, but the Hokies scored 13 straight points. Mutts and Aluma scored the first eight points of the run.

After Aluma stole the ball from Buddy Boeheim, Mutts took a pass from Cattoor and made an alley-oop dunk for a 56-54 lead with 6:10 left. That basket gave Mutts his triple-double.

