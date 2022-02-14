Virginia Tech beats Virginia for sixth straight win

BLACKSBURG — Make that six in a row.

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team won its sixth straight game Monday night, beating rival Virginia 62-53 at Cassell Coliseum.

Keve Aluma had 24 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Hokies (16-10, 8-7 ACC).

This is the first time Virginia Tech has beaten six straight ACC foes since the 2015-16 season, when Tech won its final five regular-season games and its first game in the ACC tournament.

UVa (16-10, 10-6) saw its four-game winning streak come to an end.

Aluma made two free throws to give Tech the lead for good at 46-44 with 6:34 left.

The Hokies, who had been tied for seventh place with Syracuse, assumed sole possession of seventh with the win.

Virginia, which was tied with Wake Forest for fifth place, dropped to sixth place.

This was only Tech's second win over one of the teams currently among the top six in the ACC standings; Tech beat Notre Dame at home last month.

Tech is now 5-0 in February for the first time since winning its first five February games in the 2009-10 season.

The Hokies, who lost to UVa 54-52 in Charlottesville last month, beat UVa at Cassell for the second straight year.

This was a meeting between two teams trying to play their way onto the NCAA tournament bubble.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi did not have UVa among his "First Four Out" in his "Bracketology" update on Twitter on Monday afternoon, but he did have UVa among his "Next Four Out." Virginia Tech was next in line to join the "Next Four Out," and Lunardi tweeted Monday that Tech and UVa would be battling in this game for a single spot in his "Next Four Out."

Nahiem Alleyne had 11 points for Tech.

Jayden Gardner had 17 points and 14 rebounds for UVa, but he had only two points in the second half. Kadin Shedrick added 11 points. Reece Beekman had 10 points.

Tech shot 55.6% from the field in the second half to UVa's 33.3%.

Virginia led 31-27 early in the second half, but Aluma went on a personal 8-0 run to give the Hokies the lead.

Aluma dunked to cut the lead to 31-29 with 18:12 left. After UVa committed a shot-clock violation, Aluma made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 31-30. Aluma dunked again to give Tech a 32-31 lead. After Sean Pedulla blocked a Kihei Clark shot, Aluma made a layup, was fouled and made the free throw to extend the lead to 35-31 with 15:38 to go.

After Armaan Frankin scored for UVa, Storm Murphy sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 38-33.

After Shedrick made two free throws for UVa, Aluma made a layup to extend the lead to 40-35.

Shedrick scored for UVa, but Pedulla answered with a layup to extend the lead to 42-37 with 10:01 to go.

After Shedrick made one of two free throws, Aluma turned the ball over. Shedrick dunked to cut the lead to 42-40.

After another Tech turnover, Beekman dunked to tie the game at 42 with 8:19 remaining.

Alleyne made two free throws to give Tech a 44-42 lead with 7:56 to go. Shedrick made an alley-oop dunk to tie the game at 44.

Aluma made two free throws to give Tech a 46-44 lead. After a UVa turnover, Alleyne buried a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 49-44 with 6:03 to go. Tech led the rest of the way.

After Gardner scored to cut the lead to 49-46, Alleyne made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 50-46.

Alleyne made two more free throws to extend the lead to 52-46 with 3:31 left.

After Beekman scored, Justyn Muts made two free throws to extend the lead to 54-48 with 3:03 to go.

After Shedrick scored, Aluma dunked to extend the lead to 56-50 with 2:16 left.

Aluma scored with the shot clock winding down to extend the lead to 58-50 with 1:19 to go.

The Hokies shot 43.5% from the field in the game to UVa's 40%.

Tech was 5 of 20 from 3-point range, while UVa was 0 of 9.

UVa outrebounded Tech 33-26. But UVa had 10 turnovers, while Tech had just six.

The Cavaliers scored the final four points of the first half to grab a 29-25 halftime lead.

Gardner, who had just just four points and five rebounds in the first meeting, had 15 points and eight rebounds in the first half Monday.

UVa shot 48% from the field in the first half to Tech's 35.7%.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.