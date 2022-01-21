 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virginia Tech-Boston College men's basketball preview capsule

  • 0

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

Virginia Tech at Boston College

Noon at Conte Forum

TV: MASN

Records: Virginia Tech 10-7, 2-4 ACC; BC 7-9, 2-4

Last meeting: BC won 77-73 in OT at Tech on Feb. 8, 2020

Notes: This is the second game in a string of three straight road games for Tech. This is also the second game in a stretch of four games in eight days for the Hokies. … The Eagles won 70-68 at Clemson last weekend, snapping a five-game slide. They rallied from a 23-point first-half deficit, tying for the biggest comeback ever in an ACC game. … The Eagles are coming off a 67-54 loss at Louisville on Wednesday. They shot just 29% from the field in that game. … BC is 12-4 at home against the Hokies. … Makai Ashton-Langford averages 12.9 points for BC. … Former College of Charleston coach Earl Grant is in his first season as BC's coach. … Tech has won five of the last seven meetings in the series, but BC swept its two meeting with Tech in the 2019-20 season. The teams' lone meeting last season was scrapped because of COVID-19 issues at BC.

People are also reading…

— Mark Berman

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert