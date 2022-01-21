Virginia Tech-Boston College men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

Virginia Tech at Boston College

Noon at Conte Forum

Notes: This is the second game in a string of three straight road games for Tech. This is also the second game in a stretch of four games in eight days for the Hokies. … The Eagles won 70-68 at Clemson last weekend, snapping a five-game slide. They rallied from a 23-point first-half deficit, tying for the biggest comeback ever in an ACC game. … The Eagles are coming off a 67-54 loss at Louisville on Wednesday. They shot just 29% from the field in that game. … BC is 12-4 at home against the Hokies. … Makai Ashton-Langford averages 12.9 points for BC. … Former College of Charleston coach Earl Grant is in his first season as BC's coach. … Tech has won five of the last seven meetings in the series, but BC swept its two meeting with Tech in the 2019-20 season. The teams' lone meeting last season was scrapped because of COVID-19 issues at BC.