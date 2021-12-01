Virginia Tech bounces back with win at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team missed 13 of its first 14 shots of the second half Wednesday night.
But the Hokies warmed up — and won.
Bouncing back from its poor showing in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament, Virginia Tech beat Maryland 62-58 in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge at the Xfinity Center.
The Hokies (6-2) were coming off an 0-2 showing last week at the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament in Brooklyn.
Virginia Tech snapped a five-game losing streak in the series with Maryland (5-3). This was the teams’ first meeting since March 2015, when the Terrapins were in their final season in the ACC.
Virginia Tech improved to 6-9 all-time in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
Keve Aluma had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Hokies. Justyn Mutts added 16 points, including 11 in the first half. Hunter Cattoor had 12 points and four 3-pointers.
In Brooklyn last week, the Hokies shot 33.9% in a 69-61 loss to Memphis and 40.7% in a 59-58 loss to Xavier — their two worst shooting performances of the season to that point.
On Wednesday, Tech shot 38.3% from the field. But in the second half, Tech shot 39.3% to Maryland’s 34.5%.
The Hokies were 9 of 20 from 3-point range in the game, while the Terrapins were 1 of 13.
Xavier shot 47.8% from the field in its win over the Hokies last Friday, becoming the first foe to shoot at least 40% against Tech this season.
On Wednesday, Maryland shot 41.8%.
Qudus Wahab, a 6-foot-11 transfer from Georgetown, had 18 points for Maryland.
Down 33-29, Maryland went on an 8-0 run to grab a 37-33 lead with 15:48 to go. Virginia Tech was 1 of 7 from the field in the second half at that point.
Aluma sank two free throws to cut the lead to 37-35, but Maryland answered with a 6-1 run to extend the lead to 43-36 with 12:00 to go.
But the Hokies then went on a 13-3 run to regain the lead.
Maryland led 43-37 with 10:06 left. The Hokies were 1 of 14 from the field in the second half at that point, including 0 of 5 from 3-point territory.
But Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 43-40 with 9:56 to go. David N’Guessan scored on a tip-in to trim the lead to 43-42.
Julian Reese made a basket and free throw to extend the lead, but Aluma made two straight baskets to tie the game at 46 with 7:00 remaining.
Nahiem Alleyne then drained a 3-pointer to give Tech a 49-46 lead with 5:49 to go. The Hokies led the rest of the way.
Fatts Russell of Maryland made two free throws to cut the lead to 49-48. But Cattoor answered with a 3-pointer for a 52-48 advantage.
Wahab made two free throws to trim the lead to 52-50, but N’Guessan scored inside and Aluma made a layup for a 56-50 lead with 3:36 to go.
Donta Scott scored for the Terrapins, but Cattoor made another 3-pointer for a 59-52 lead with 2:51 to go.
Russell made two free throws to cut the lead to 59-54. Hakim Hart made two more free throws to trim the lead to 59-56 with 1:51 remaining.
After a Tech turnover, Maryland missed two shots inside.
Aluma missed the front end of a one-and-one with 1:10 to go. Scott then scored to cut the lead to 59-58 with 51.3 seconds left.
But Mutts made a layup with the shot clock winding down to extend the lead to 61-58 with 21.5 seconds to go.
Hart missed a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left. Mutts snared the rebound and was fouled with 13.1 seconds to go. Mutts made one of two free throws.
Scott had 11 points for Maryland.
Virginia Tech scored the final five points of the first half to grab a 31-29 halftime lead, thanks to a Darius Maddox jumper and a Cattoor 3-pointer.