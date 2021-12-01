Virginia Tech bounces back with win at Maryland

Xavier shot 47.8% from the field in its win over the Hokies last Friday, becoming the first foe to shoot at least 40% against Tech this season.

On Wednesday, Maryland shot 41.8%.

Qudus Wahab, a 6-foot-11 transfer from Georgetown, had 18 points for Maryland.

Down 33-29, Maryland went on an 8-0 run to grab a 37-33 lead with 15:48 to go. Virginia Tech was 1 of 7 from the field in the second half at that point.

Aluma sank two free throws to cut the lead to 37-35, but Maryland answered with a 6-1 run to extend the lead to 43-36 with 12:00 to go.

But the Hokies then went on a 13-3 run to regain the lead.

Maryland led 43-37 with 10:06 left. The Hokies were 1 of 14 from the field in the second half at that point, including 0 of 5 from 3-point territory.

But Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 43-40 with 9:56 to go. David N’Guessan scored on a tip-in to trim the lead to 43-42.

Julian Reese made a basket and free throw to extend the lead, but Aluma made two straight baskets to tie the game at 46 with 7:00 remaining.