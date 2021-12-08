Virginia Tech bounces back with win over Cornell

BLACKSBURG — This time, Virginia Tech was the hot-shooting team.
The Virginia Tech men's basketball team bounced back from last weekend's loss to Wake Forest by squashing Cornell 93-60 at Cassell Coliseum.
Tech (7-3) fell 80-61 to Wake Forest at Cassell last weekend. The Demon Deacons shot 65.3% from the field in that game.
On Wednesday, the Hokies shot 54% from the field. Tech was shooting 60% with less than four minutes to go.
It was a marked improvement from how Tech had been shooting lately.
The Hokies had lost three of their previous four games, and had not shot better than 41.1% in any game in that span.
On Wednesday, Tech scored 40 points in the paint and also shined from the perimeter. Tech was 12 of 23 from 3-point range (52.2%).
Seven Hokies scored in double figures Wednesday — the first time that has happened since a December 2016 win over The Citadel.
Tech center Keve Aluma had 16 points and was 8 of 9 from the field.
Nahiem Allene had 13 points and Hunter Cattoor added 11 points. Each made three 3-pointers.
Justyn Mutts had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Storm Murphy added seven points and four assists.
Tech's backups also got time to shine Wednesday.
Darius Maddox had a career-high 14 points. David N'Guessan had 10 points and nine rebounds. Sean Pedulla had 11 points and three 3-pointers. All three played a career-high number of minutes Wednesday.
The Tech defense, which had been missing in action against Wake Forest, returned to form Wednesday.
The Big Red (8-2) shot just 38.5%.
Cornell entered the game ranked second nationally in scoring offense (91.2 ppg) with its up-tempo attack, but Tech entered the game ranked 10th nationally in scoring defense (56.3 ppg).
The Hokies outrebounded their Ivy league foe 40-23.
Tech led 47-31 at halftime. Tech shot 56.7% from the field in the first half to the Big Red's 38.5%. Tech scored 22 points in the paint in the half. The Hokies outrebounded the visitors 19-9 in the half.
Up 25-24 with 9:19 left in the first half, the Hokies went on a 20-3 run to build a 45-27 cushion with 1:49 to go in the first half.
This was the Hokies' final home game of the month.
Tech will visit Dayton on Sunday, followed by a Dec. 17 game against St. Bonaventure in Charlotte. Tech will then return to ACC play, visiting Duke on Dec. 22 and North Carolina on Dec. 29.