 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech bounces back with win over Cornell
0 comments
alert topical

Virginia Tech bounces back with win over Cornell

{{featured_button_text}}

BLACKSBURG — This time, Virginia Tech was the hot-shooting team.

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team bounced back from last weekend's loss to Wake Forest by squashing Cornell 93-60 at Cassell Coliseum.

Tech (7-3) fell 80-61 to Wake Forest at Cassell last weekend. The Demon Deacons shot 65.3% from the field in that game.

On Wednesday, the Hokies shot 54% from the field. Tech was shooting 60% with less than four minutes to go.

It was a marked improvement from how Tech had been shooting lately.

The Hokies had lost three of their previous four games, and had not shot better than 41.1% in any game in that span.

On Wednesday, Tech scored 40 points in the paint and also shined from the perimeter. Tech was 12 of 23 from 3-point range (52.2%).

Seven Hokies scored in double figures Wednesday — the first time that has happened since a December 2016 win over The Citadel.

Tech center Keve Aluma had 16 points and was 8 of 9 from the field.

Nahiem Allene had 13 points and Hunter Cattoor added 11 points. Each made three 3-pointers.

Justyn Mutts had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Storm Murphy added seven points and four assists.

Tech's backups also got time to shine Wednesday.

Darius Maddox had a career-high 14 points. David N'Guessan had 10 points and nine rebounds. Sean Pedulla had 11 points and three 3-pointers. All three played a career-high number of minutes Wednesday.

The Tech defense, which had been missing in action against Wake Forest, returned to form Wednesday.

The Big Red (8-2) shot just 38.5%.

Cornell entered the game ranked second nationally in scoring offense (91.2 ppg) with its up-tempo attack, but Tech entered the game ranked 10th nationally in scoring defense (56.3 ppg).

The Hokies outrebounded their Ivy league foe 40-23.

Tech led 47-31 at halftime. Tech shot 56.7% from the field in the first half to the Big Red's 38.5%. Tech scored 22 points in the paint in the half. The Hokies outrebounded the visitors 19-9 in the half.

Up 25-24 with 9:19 left in the first half, the Hokies went on a 20-3 run to build a 45-27 cushion with 1:49 to go in the first half.

This was the Hokies' final home game of the month.

Tech will visit Dayton on Sunday, followed by a Dec. 17 game against St. Bonaventure in Charlotte. Tech will then return to ACC play, visiting Duke on Dec. 22 and North Carolina on Dec. 29.

The officiating crew included Jenna Reneau. According to Tech, she was the first woman to ever serve as one of the referees in a men's basketball game at Cassell.

Box

CORNELL (8-2)

Dickson 4-7 3-3 11, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Dolan 1-2 0-0 2, Manon 1-5 3-3 5, Patel 1-3 2-2 4, Boothby 2-3 0-0 6, Noll 3-6 0-0 7, N.Williams 1-6 2-3 4, Hansen 1-6 0-0 3, Gray 1-1 0-3 2, Samberg 0-0 0-0 0, Ragland 3-5 2-2 11, Filien 0-1 0-0 0, Ervin 1-1 0-0 3, E.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 12-16 60.

VIRGINIA TECH (7-3)

Aluma 8-9 0-0 16, Mutts 3-4 4-4 10, Alleyne 5-11 0-0 13, Cattoor 4-8 0-0 11, Murphy 3-5 0-0 7, Maddox 4-8 4-4 14, N'Guessan 3-6 4-7 10, Pedulla 4-8 0-0 11, Ojiako 0-1 1-2 1, Kidd 0-1 0-0 0, Haynes 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Varga 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 13-17 93.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 47-31. 3-Point Goals_Cornell 8-26 (Ragland 3-5, Boothby 2-3, Ervin 1-1, Hansen 1-2, Noll 1-4, Dickson 0-1, Dolan 0-1, Filien 0-1, Manon 0-1, N.Williams 0-1, Patel 0-2, Jones 0-4), Virginia Tech 12-23 (Cattoor 3-4, Pedulla 3-4, Alleyne 3-6, Maddox 2-4, Murphy 1-3, Aluma 0-1, Varga 0-1). Rebounds_Cornell 20 (Samberg, E.Williams 3), Virginia Tech 39 (N'Guessan 9). Assists_Cornell 16 (N.Williams 5), Virginia Tech 16 (Mutts, Murphy 4). Total Fouls_Cornell 14, Virginia Tech 14. A_6,403 (10,052).

Notch

Va. Tech 93

Cornell 60

Next game

Va. Tech

at Dayton

Sunday

2 p.m., ESPN2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert