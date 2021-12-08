Virginia Tech bounces back with win over Cornell

BLACKSBURG — This time, Virginia Tech was the hot-shooting team.

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team bounced back from last weekend's loss to Wake Forest by squashing Cornell 93-60 at Cassell Coliseum.

Tech (7-3) fell 80-61 to Wake Forest at Cassell last weekend. The Demon Deacons shot 65.3% from the field in that game.

On Wednesday, the Hokies shot 54% from the field. Tech was shooting 60% with less than four minutes to go.

It was a marked improvement from how Tech had been shooting lately.

The Hokies had lost three of their previous four games, and had not shot better than 41.1% in any game in that span.

On Wednesday, Tech scored 40 points in the paint and also shined from the perimeter. Tech was 12 of 23 from 3-point range (52.2%).

Seven Hokies scored in double figures Wednesday — the first time that has happened since a December 2016 win over The Citadel.

Tech center Keve Aluma had 16 points and was 8 of 9 from the field.

Nahiem Allene had 13 points and Hunter Cattoor added 11 points. Each made three 3-pointers.