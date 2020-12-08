Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman will be in the starting lineup on Saturday for Commonwealth Cup

Fuente was asked about Hoffman on Monday during his weekly press conference and said he would be back in the starting lineup for the Commonwealth Cup on Saturday against Virginia.

"I'll give Brock an opportunity to get back in there and go, but we have to play smart football though,” Fuente said. “Brock knows that. I grabbed him after the game, and said 'do you understand why?' I'm not asking if you like it, I'm asking if you understand why. He said, 'yes sir.' We'll move forward from that. Brock has been fantastic in terms of preparing and in terms of effort, but we got to play the game the right way." ​

Hoffman has admitted he’s the trash talker type that goes out of his way to get into the heads of opponents.

“As the game goes on, you can break them down physically, but if you can break them down mentally and they are more worried about you than the ball, you already won half the battle there,” Hoffman said.