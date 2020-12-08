Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman will be in the starting lineup on Saturday for Commonwealth Cup

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman has rarely spent much time on the sidelines this season, but Saturday was an exception.
Hoffman was pulled from the game with about less than six minutes to go in the third quarter after he and Silas Dzansi were called for a chop block. The penalty knocked backed the Hokies up to their own 10-yard line and quarterback Braxton Burmeister fumbled on the next play.
Tech’s backup center Zachariah Hoyt entered the game on Tech’s ensuing drive and stayed in the lineup the rest of the second half.
Hoffman was also called for a personal foul that knocked the offense out of field goal range in the second quarter with Tech trailing 10-7.
“I thought they were unforced errors, and you can’t have those when you play teams like this,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said, after the game. “And I didn’t see either one. But I know he had two penalties and he’s probably not very happy with me right now. I understand that. But we can’t do those things.”
It was Hoffman’s third personal foul of the season — he was called for personal fouls against Pittsburgh and Louisville — and he’s been responsible for eight of the offense’s 21 penalties this season, according to Pro Football Focus, but Fuente isn’t going to keep Hoffman in the penalty box.
Fuente was asked about Hoffman on Monday during his weekly press conference and said he would be back in the starting lineup for the Commonwealth Cup on Saturday against Virginia.
"I'll give Brock an opportunity to get back in there and go, but we have to play smart football though,” Fuente said. “Brock knows that. I grabbed him after the game, and said 'do you understand why?' I'm not asking if you like it, I'm asking if you understand why. He said, 'yes sir.' We'll move forward from that. Brock has been fantastic in terms of preparing and in terms of effort, but we got to play the game the right way."
Hoffman has admitted he’s the trash talker type that goes out of his way to get into the heads of opponents.
“As the game goes on, you can break them down physically, but if you can break them down mentally and they are more worried about you than the ball, you already won half the battle there,” Hoffman said.
The attitude and his workmanlike approach have endeared him to his teammates. According to Pro Football Focus, Hoffman has played the most snaps on Tech’s offensive line this season (657 snaps) and is one of only three linemen to play 600 or more snaps.
“As far as what he brought to our offensive line, he helped us out tremendously with his physical play style and how he loves to talk, communicate and soaks up all the information from Vice and is able to just relay it to all of us on that front line,” Virginia Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, said in September. “He helps us out tremendously.”
Hoffman will get his first real test of the Commonwealth Cup on Saturday — he wasn’t allowed to travel with the team to road games last season after his waiver for immediate eligibility was denied — and told reporters leading up to the Clemson game that he was eager to get the Hokies back on track.
“We are going to go out and fight everyday for each other, this staff and this university,” Hoffman said. “We are going to go out and continue to play hard and hopefully pull out these wins at the end of the season."
