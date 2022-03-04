 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Tech-Clemson men's basketball preview capsule

  • Updated
Men’s Basketball

Saturday

Virginia Tech at Clemson

2 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum

TV: MASN

Records: Virginia Tech 19-11, 11-8 ACC; Clemson 15-15, 7-12

Notes: This is the regular-season finale for both teams. … Virginia Tech is tied with Virginia for sixth place. If UVa loses Saturday and if the Hokies also beat Clemson, the Hokies will be the sixth seed in the ACC tournament and UVa will be the seventh seed. Otherwise, UVa will be the sixth seed and Tech will be the seventh seed. … Clemson, which is in 10th place, has won three straight games (home against Wake Forest, at Boston College, home against Georgia Tech). Clemson forward PJ Hall (15.5 ppg) missed all three games with a foot injury. … Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (10.3 ppg), who had missed eight games with a broken clavicle, returned to action in Wednesday's win over Georgia Tech. … Al-Amir Dawes averages 11.5 points for the Tigers, while David Collins averages 10.3 points and 7.1 rebounds. … Virginia Tech has won seven of the last eight games in this series, including the past three. … ESPN's Joe Lunardi moved Virginia Tech up into the final spot in his "First Four Out" for the NCAA tournament in his "Bracketology" on Friday morning. … The Hokies were No. 32 in the NCAA's NET rankings Friday. Clemson was No. 85, meaning this will either be a Quad 2 win or a Quad 2 loss for the Hokies' resume.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

