BLACKSBURG — The battle for the No. 11 seed in the ACC tournament wasn’t much of a struggle for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team.

The Hokies thoroughly handled Florida State and never trailed in the game.

Sean Pedulla scored 25 points to lead Virginia Tech past Florida State 82-60 on Saturday.

By clinching the No. 11 seed, Virginia Tech (18-13, 8-12) will play 14th-seeded Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Hokies beat Notre Dame 93-87 last month in one of their two ACC road wins this season.

Virginia Tech will head into the ACC tournament, which it won for the first time in school history last year, on a two-game winning streak.

“I would much rather go into it having won than having lost,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “But, you know, I think we are playing good basketball and again, I look forward to competing against Notre Dame on Tuesday.”

The loss made FSU (9-22, 7-13) the No. 12 seed.

Saturday was the first time the Hokies have beaten Florida State at Cassell Coliseum since February 2016.

“I think so much of [Florida State coach] Leonard Hamilton. Not only is he marvelous, [but] he is a great basketball coach and a fine gentleman,” Young said. “Just unbelievable admiration and what they do defensively is so disruptive.”

Florida State’s Caleb Mills, who scored 14 points, made a 3-pointer to cut the Hokies’ lead to 39-35 in the beginning of the second half. It was the smallest lead the Hokies had since leading 4-0 to open up the game.

But the Hokies went on a 15-4 run that was capped off by a Pedulla 3-pointer to extend their lead to 54-39.

“I think my first shot was just in rhythm and then it kind of just picked up after that and [Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor] and everyone else was doing a good job finding me,” Pedulla said. “So just hitting and knocking down shots I usually hit.”

Cattoor scored 14 points. He caught fire in the second half, making four 3-pointers.

“I didn’t score in the first half. Just kind of kept my head up and kept shooting as a shooter,” Cattoor said. “You never want to get down on yourself, just keep shooting it. Eventually it’s gonna hit.”

Cattoor was honored in the pregame Senior Day ceremony. Towards the end of the second half, Young and Cattoor embraced each other as Cattoor walked off the Cassell court for possibly his last time.

“He was just saying that he’s proud of me, grateful for me and he was just grateful to have the opportunity to coach me and that he loved me,” Cattoor said. “So I’m appreciative of him, loved him as a coach, love him as a person.”

Virginia Tech shot a scorching 51.8% from the field and 47.1% from 3-point range.

“I told our players that we have to learn that in the ACC, you have to make people miss, they’re not gonna miss unless you are really defending them well enough,” Hamilton said.

Grant Basile (13 points), Rodney Rice (10 points) and MJ Collins (10 points) helped the Hokies pour on the onslaught.

“I think [Rice is] only going to get better and better,” Pedulla said. “And, I don’t think people realize how hard it is to just jump into a regular season against ACC teams that have been playing all year and contribute like he has.”

Justyn Mutts, who also was honored in the pregame Senior Day ceremony, was the team’s anchor on defense. He led the Hokies in blocks (two) and was tied for the lead in steals (two).

“It was crazy. Just to know it’s my last time playing in front of my family, like a family fan base like that,” Mutts said. “I feel like … we really developed a great connection.

“I think we got a bunch of great lockdown one-on-one defenders. I think Sean is a great defender. I think Hunter is the best defender on the team. So just to be able to play alongside guys like that [means] I’m going to give 110% on defense every single possession.”

Virginia Tech held Florida State’s top two scorers, Matthew Cleveland (14.3 ppg) and Darin Green (13.9 ppg), to 10 points apiece. Cleveland shot 5 of 17 and Green only made 4 of his 11 shots.

The Seminoles shot 44.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

“They have good individual players and one on one, they’re very good,” Cattoor said. “But if we could stay compact as a team and be in gaps and make it harder for them to score, I think we did a good job of that tonight.”

Pedulla said the Hokies’ win over Florida State gave the team a blueprint to continue doing well in the ACC tournament.

“I think offensively we were sharing the ball really well and that’s something we can carry on to the next game and then looking forward to the ACC tournament just defending for a whole game,” Pedulla said.

Va. Tech 82, Florida State 60

FLORIDA ST. (9-22)

Corhen 2-2 0-0 4, Cleveland 5-17 0-0 10, Da.Green 4-11 0-0 10, Mills 6-10 0-0 14, Warley 2-5 0-0 5, Jackson 4-6 0-0 9, Miller 2-6 0-2 5, De.Green 1-2 0-0 3, House 0-0 0-0 0, McLeod 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 0-2 60.

VIRGINIA TECH (18-13)

Basile 5-9 1-2 13, Mutts 4-7 0-0 8, Cattoor 4-9 2-2 14, Collins 3-6 2-2 10, Pedulla 8-12 3-3 25, Rice 4-10 0-0 10, Kidd 1-1 0-0 2, Poteat 0-0 0-0 0, Camden 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 8-9 82.

Halftime—Virginia Tech 39-30. 3-Point Goals—Florida St. 8-24 (Mills 2-4, Da.Green 2-7, De.Green 1-1, Warley 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Miller 1-4, Cleveland 0-3), Virginia Tech 16-34 (Pedulla 6-8, Cattoor 4-9, Basile 2-4, Collins 2-5, Rice 2-7, Camden 0-1). Rebounds—Florida St. 20 (Cleveland, Miller 4), Virginia Tech 27 (Basile 8). Assists—Florida St. 10 (Da.Green 3), Virginia Tech 21 (Mutts 6). Total Fouls—Florida St. 10, Virginia Tech 13. A—8,925 (10,052).