Virginia Tech closes out Commonwealth Cup win over Virginia in dramatic fashion

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia Tech overcame a fumble in the final minutes to put away Virginia to retain the Commonwealth Cup with a 29-24 win on Saturday.
Virginia drove down the field after quarterback Connor Blumrick fumbled with 3:05 to go. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed a pair of long passes to get inside Tech’s 20 yard line.
On fourth and 13, Armstrong threw an incompletion in the back of the end zone that resulted in a turnover on downs.
Armstrong wasn't the same after taking a direct hit to his left leg from Tech linebacker Alan Tisdale in the second half on a sack.
Virginia had to burn a timeout as Armstrong tried to stretch out the leg. He missed a portion of the team’s next drive due to a stint in the trainer’s tent. He was able to come back into the game, but he wasn’t nearly as effective as he was in the first three quarters.
The Cavs had a quick three-and-out early in the fourth quarter after Virginia Tech took its first lead with Armstrong missing badly on a pair of pass attempts.
He struggled for much of the fourth quarter before the final drive.
There was little defense played before that with the rivals combining for 586 yards of offense.
Brennan Armstrong was 19 of 25 with 236 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores came on the ground. He completed passes to six different receivers and averaged 12.4 yards per completion.
He was getting rid of the ball so quickly that Tech had little time to generate pressure in the backfield. Whenever Armstrong did feel some heat, he was able to easily escape the pocket for positive yardage as he did on his second touchdown run.
Armstrong scrambled out of the pocket and bulldozed his way past three defenders at the goal line for the 5-yard touchdown to put his team up 21-14 with 3:32 left in the half.
Tech kept pace in the early going with a series of explosive plays including a 61-yard touchdown throw from Braxton Burmeister to Tayvion Robinson. It was only the third passing play of the season of over 50 yards for the Hokies and the longest catch of Robinson’s career. Robinson had three catches at the half for a season-high 89 yards.
Burmeister also had a career long 71-yard rush in the half. He was tackled out of bounds at the 3-yard line, but Tech turned it over on downs at the goal line.
Virginia probably should have been up by at least a pair of touchdowns at the half, but a pair of miscues proved costly.
The first came early in the second quarter when Armstrong threw an interception inside Tech’s 35-yard line. Armstrong didn’t see safety Tae Daley on a pass intended for running back Mike Hollins.
Tech tied the game 14-14 with a touchdown on its ensuing drive.
Virginia’s other mistake came after forcing a three-and-out in the final minutes of the half and Peter Moore trying to punt out of his own end zone. The Cavs went after Moore in hopes of getting the block, but ended up with a roughing the kicker penalty instead.
The penalty robbed Virginia of a chance to score before the half when it was also set to start the third quarter with the ball. Tech held onto the ball for the rest of the second quarter and kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to cut UVA’s lead to 21-17.