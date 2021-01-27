Virginia Tech co-defensive line coach Darryl Tapp lands NFL coaching gig

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech co-defensive line coach Darryl Tapp won’t be part of the team’s coaching staff next season.
Tech announced that Tapp has accepted a position to be an assistant defensive line coach in the NFL on Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Tapp will join the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff where he will be reunited with recently promoted defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
The two were teammates in 2012 with the Philadelphia Eagles.
“I view it as a compliment to our entire program when NFL franchises want to sign players, coaches or staff members from Virginia Tech,” Fuente said, in a release. “Obviously we’re disappointed to lose him, but I know NFL teams see the same kind of talent, potential and passion in Darryl Tapp as a coach that we’ve witnessed the past year at Virginia Tech.”
Tech coach Justin Fuente hired Tapp last December to be part of first-year defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton’s staff. Tapp signed a multi-year letter of appointment worth $175,000 annually, but his return to Blacksburg lasted only one season.
“When I came back to Virginia Tech, I told Coach Fuente that I hoped to be here a long time,” Tapp said, in a press release. “Even while I was still playing in the NFL, I had always envisioned that someday I might be able to pay it forward as a coach for the Hokies. That’s truly been a blessing. Coach Fuente and I also discussed from the outset that the only thing that could potentially lure me away from Tech was the chance to coach the best of the best... I certainly never imagined that day would come so soon, but I feel like I owe it to myself and my family to seize an opportunity that may never come around again.”
After Tapp’s 12-year NFL career ended, he broke into coaching as a staff member with Central Michigan. He spent a season in a similar role at Vanderbilt before Tech hired him to be the team’s co-defensive line coach alongside Bill Teerlinck.
“Bill's an established coach, and Darryl will be very quickly,” Fuente said, earlier this year. “I think Darryl's making Bill better in some areas, and Bill's making Darryl better in some areas. They both are kind of larger than life characters that seem to be hitting it off really, really well. It's been pretty fun to watch.”
The duo were affectionately nicknamed ‘TnT’ by Tech fans, and had an immediate impact. The Hokies defensive line combined for 29.5 sacks this season (the team tied for No. 5 in the FBS with 36 sacks as a team in 11 games). Tech’s defensive line had 20 sacks in 2019 and 12 in 2018.
Tapp and Teerlinck got a career year from defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, he had a career-highs with 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss, and turned former linebacker Amare Barno into a force at defensive end. Barno led the ACC 16 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks.
“I think the biggest thing is just Coach Teerlinck and Coach Tapp, the experience they have kind of just putting us in a good position, what to expect when they are in formation or the center points that way, whatever it might be,” Hewitt said, in October. “He puts us in good positions to be successful, and I think that has been a key thing and we’ve taken all his coaching and I think that’s showed.”
Fuente viewed Tapp as an important presence on the staff in recruiting as well for his ties to the 757 as a native of Chesapeake, Virginia. Tapp recently helped Tech land former four-star recruit Jordan Williams out of the transfer portal from Clemson. The Virginia Beach native told The Roanoke Times last week that Tapp played a pivotal role in his decision.
Tapp was also expected to take an expanded role this offseason in helping Tech reach out to other alumni. Fuente had the former Tech defensive lineman work out a plan last offseason that was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Immediately the first thing I talked to him about was former players and some of those things,” Fuente said, in December. “He put together a plan that I think is really cool…but we haven't been able to do any of them because of COVID.”
Tapp was a 2005 All-America selection with the Hokies and is part of the program’s hall of fame.
“I know how much Darryl cares about the future of our program at Virginia Tech, but I also knew the day might come when an NFL team tried to hire him away,” Fuente said. “I speak for our players, coaches and fans when I thank Darryl for his many contributions to Virginia Tech. While I don’t think either of us anticipated that an NFL coaching opportunity would come this quickly for him, we certainly wish he and his family the very best as he pursues his dream of coaching at the next level.”