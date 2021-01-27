Virginia Tech co-defensive line coach Darryl Tapp lands NFL coaching gig

Fuente viewed Tapp as an important presence on the staff in recruiting as well for his ties to the 757 as a native of Chesapeake, Virginia. Tapp recently helped Tech land former four-star recruit Jordan Williams out of the transfer portal from Clemson. The Virginia Beach native told The Roanoke Times last week that Tapp played a pivotal role in his decision.

Tapp was also expected to take an expanded role this offseason in helping Tech reach out to other alumni. Fuente had the former Tech defensive lineman work out a plan last offseason that was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Immediately the first thing I talked to him about was former players and some of those things,” Fuente said, in December. “He put together a plan that I think is really cool…but we haven't been able to do any of them because of COVID.”

Tapp was a 2005 All-America selection with the Hokies and is part of the program’s hall of fame.

“I know how much Darryl cares about the future of our program at Virginia Tech, but I also knew the day might come when an NFL team tried to hire him away,” Fuente said. “I speak for our players, coaches and fans when I thank Darryl for his many contributions to Virginia Tech. While I don’t think either of us anticipated that an NFL coaching opportunity would come this quickly for him, we certainly wish he and his family the very best as he pursues his dream of coaching at the next level.”

