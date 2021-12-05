Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry adds two assistants to his new staff

BLACKSBURG — New Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry isn’t wasting any time.
Pry told reporters after his introductory press conference on Thursday that he was set to bring multiple assistant coaches on board in the coming days.
The school made it official on Sunday with the announcement of Shawn Quinn and Derek Jones as the newest members of the team’s coaching staff. Their specific positions will be determined at a later date.
Quinn resigned as the head coach of Savannah State University last week. He had been with the school since 2019 and coached the Division II team to its first winning record since 1998 in his first season. He had an overall record of 15-5 in the two seasons he was with the school.
He looked back at the program's quick turnaround with local reporters last week when discussing his exit.
“This was the worst football program in America – I can unequivocally say that – at any level when we got there," Quinn said, according to WSAV.
Quinn has more than two decades of experience coaching the defensive side of the ball with much of that time spent as a linebackers or defensive line coach. The Carson-Newman College alum first crossed paths with Pry during a stint as a defensive assistant at Louisiana-Lafayette from 2002 to 2006.
He was also on Pry’s defensive staff at Georgia Southern in 2010.
Pry also has a history with Jones having spent the 2007 together on the staff at Memphis. Jones was a longtime fixture in the ACC on David Cutcliffe's staff at Duke working with the team's defensive backs and coaching special teams for much of that time as well. He spent the last two seasons as the associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator at Texas Tech.
He got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Ole Miss.
That leaves seven on-field positions for Pry to fill with current interim coach J.C. Price staying on the staff as an assistant head coach and defensive coach.