Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry adds two assistants to his new staff

BLACKSBURG — New Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry isn’t wasting any time.

Pry told reporters after his introductory press conference on Thursday that he was set to bring multiple assistant coaches on board in the coming days.

The school made it official on Sunday with the announcement of Shawn Quinn and Derek Jones as the newest members of the team’s coaching staff. Their specific positions will be determined at a later date.

Quinn resigned as the head coach of Savannah State University last week. He had been with the school since 2019 and coached the Division II team to its first winning record since 1998 in his first season. He had an overall record of 15-5 in the two seasons he was with the school.

He looked back at the program's quick turnaround with local reporters last week when discussing his exit.

“This was the worst football program in America – I can unequivocally say that – at any level when we got there," Quinn said, according to WSAV.