Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry announces revamped strength and conditioning staff

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced a series of personnel moves on Monday with new coach Brent Pry filling out his strength and conditioning staff and making a pair of performance staff hires.

The Hokies previously hired Dwight Galt IV to replace Ben Hilgart as the new director of strength and conditioning. He will be joined by Greg Allen, Jarrett Ferguson, K.J. Florence and Matt Greenhaigh as assistant strength and conditioning coaches.

Ferguson is a familiar name in Blacksburg as a Tech alum who spent more than a decade working in the weight room. He was the football team’s senior director of strength and conditioning from 2006-17 and senior director of strength and conditioning for Olympic sports in 2018.

The Goodview native founded Steel Train Performance after leaving Tech and working with his alma mater at Staunton River High School.

Allen spent the last six seasons working at Old Dominion and was Galt’s assistant director of sports performance at the school from 2019 to 2021. Florence comes to Tech from Ole Miss and Greenhalgh’s was at Georgia Southern.

Tech announced it was retaining Carly Harris as the football team’s director of sports nutrition and adding Bryan Jackson as director of sports science, a newly-created position.

Harris, a registered dietician, has been with the university since July 2020. Her role involves coordinating the football program’s meals, supplemental dietary needs and oversees the program’s fueling stations that were added to the weight room as part of the $4.5 million renovations to the area that were completed last year.

Jackson spent 2021 in a similar role at William and Mary where he was responsible for biomechanical testing of athletes, as well as the collection and analysis of GPS tracking data. The Army veteran worked as a sports performance intern at Old Dominion under Galt in 2019.

