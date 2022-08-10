BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry anticipates naming a starting quarterback next week with Grant Wells and Jason Brown still vying for the job.

"We’ve got a half scrimmage this afternoon," Pry said, at the program's annual media day on Wednesday. "We’ve got a scrimmage on Saturday. So coming out of those two there should be a significant number of snaps that maybe we’ll feel good about doing that."

Wells came into fall camp as the front-runner.

The Marshall transfer put up some impressive passing numbers as a two-year starter and was the most consistent of Tech's quarterbacks during the spring.

Quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn strongly hinted at the eventually outcome of the competition over the summer — 'I think everybody knows who it is, and I think the locker room knows who it is' — but Pry remained committed to giving both Wells and Brown "ample opportunity" to prove themselves in fall camp.

Wells and Brown have taken most of the first and second team reps the last two weeks with the coaching staff looking to firm up the depth chart ahead of a Sept. 2 opener against Old Dominion.

The Hokies didn't move into full pads until the second phase of fall camp — Pry has labeled each four-day practice block a "phase" of camp — and those scrimmages will give the offensive staff a more accurate picture of their development.

"When you’re in practice, you’re in team periods, you’re scripting, you’re working situational work, you’re trying to emphasize a particular run scheme or particular pass scheme that day," offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen said, on Wednesday. "So I think just seeing the quarterback move the ball, right? Take available grass to play a 10-yard game and move the ball down the field. I think that’s what you get to see in those scrimmage situations, which helps you make the decision."

Tech is looking to rebuild a passing offense that averaged just 176.4 yards per game last season (No. 112 out of 130 FBS teams). The Hokies quarterbacks combined completion percentage on the season was 54.7% (No. 114) and they only had 91 completions of 10 yards or more (No. 106).

The only quarterback on the roster from last year is Tahj Bullock, who is competing for the No. 3 spot. Connor Blumrick also started a game at quarterback for Tech last year (the Pinstripe Bowl), but he's now at tight end.

Tech's starter last year, Braxton Burmeister, transferred to San Diego St where he was named the No. 1 quarterback coming out of spring camp while his backup, Knox Kadum, transferred to McNeese St.