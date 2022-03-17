Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry: Connor Blumrick is one of team’s ‘22 best players’

BLACKSBURG — The first quarterback mentioned by new coach Brent Pry during his press conference previewing spring practice on Wednesday might have surprised some fans.

Pry was asked about the standout players in the team’s “Hunger Drills” — the winter workouts led by the coaching staff — and he listed responded with a handful of names starting with veteran stalwarts Dax Hollifield and Chamarri Conner.

Kalen Moore and his brother Braelin were next before Pry zeroed in on Blumrick.

“I think Connor has had an outstanding winter,” Pry said. “Connor is one of the outstanding athletes on this football team. He’s long, he can run, he competes, he’s smart. We’ve got to find a way to make sure he’s getting some opportunities.”

“And if he’s not our quarterback, then where is he helping us. Because to me, if I had to rank our 22 best players right now, he’d certainly be on that list.”

While that might open the door for Blumrick to get snaps at places other than quarterback this fall, offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen was quick to shut that door in the short term.

“The exciting thing for me first and foremost is getting to watch him compete for the quarterback job,” Bowen said.

Blumrick provided a spark to the offense last year at times, but that mostly was rotating in for brief periods. The results weren’t as good when he got his first career start in the Pinstripe Bowl with the Hokies suffering its worst loss in three decades to Maryland.

He finished the season with 152 passing yards (51.6%) and two touchdowns. He also had 56 carries for 242 yards and three touchdowns with nine of those carries going for 10 yards or more.

None of that will matter when Tech opens spring camp with a competition at quarterback since Bowen said everyone will have a “clean slate” going into practice No.1 on Friday. The competition will include Blumrick along with South Carolina transfer Jason Brown, Marshall transfer Grant Wells, Tahj Bullock and early enrollee Devin Farrell.

“He’s an incredible athlete to start off with, you can see that with him moving around and see that from his tape in the past,” Bowen said. “He’s got a good way about him. He’s been a good leader through phase one.”

Blumrick has maintained that athleticism through multiple leg injuries during his career going back to his days at Pearland High School. Last fall, he suffered a knee injury on what he described as his “good knee”, but fought to get back on the short end of his 4-6 week rehab so he could help the team.

He could face a similar situation to what happened at Texas A&M if he doesn’t win the job — the coaching staff auditioned him at multiple different positions (running back and tight end) and also played him on special teams — and Bowen can see why they did that, but that won’t enter his thinking this spring.

“You can certainly see versatility in his game where he could fit a number of different places,” Bowen said. “Is that split out and doing some things in routes? Is that playing a tight end type position? But the thing for me with him right now is I don’t even want to go down that road. He’s going to compete for the quarterback job, and I’m excited to watch him go out and do it.”

