Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry details the finalized format for this weekend's spring game

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive back DJ Harvey called his shot.

The second-year defender flashed a smile as he told reporters what they can expect at the spring game on Saturday.

"You best believe I'm getting me a pick and celebrating,” Harvey said.

Harvey, who has been repping with the first-team defense at nickel, just doesn’t know which team it will be for yet.

Tech coach Brent Pry gave the finalized details for the exhibition when speaking to the media on Wednesday. He plans on splitting up the players and coaches into separate “Maroon” and “White” teams that he hopes will be pretty evenly matched.

That informal draft — really a sit down with the coaching staff — will happen over the next two days.

“We’ll play two 12-minute quarters, true clock,” Pry said. “And the second half will be two 12-minute quarters, running clock. That’s the plan as it stands. Injuries, play count, things like that could affect the flow of it in the second half.”

The description of the game’s format also came with a warning for the fans.

“Obviously it’s a televised event, you don’t want to show all your cards, so we’ve made things pretty vanilla on both sides of the ball and with special teams,” Pry said. “And sometimes that’s good for the players. They can go out there and play fast and don’t have to think too much and they know ahead of time what the calls will be. Sometimes I think the fans get frustrated. They want to see more.”

Pry and defensive coordinator Chris Marve will call the defense on opposing sides while the offensive play callers will be offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen on one sideline and quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn on the other.

Marve said he’s been looking forward to the spring game ever since he arrived in Blacksburg back in January. The buzz around town for the event and has him excited about walking out of the tunnel at Lane Stadium for the first time in front of fans.

“I did not know the amount of focus, excitement and love that goes into this weekend, so I’m really pumped,” Marve said. …I’m excited to get around to some of the alumni who love this institution. I’m excited to see our players, see the fruits of their labor, because what we’re asking them to do, go to school and train the way that we train, to play football and get coached how we coach them and how we love on them, it’s not an easy thing to do, so I’m excited to see them in front of their loved ones seeing the fruits of their labor, so I’m excited about it.”

Pry spent time at the top of his press conference talking about this year's spring game coinciding with the Day of Remembrance, the day honoring the 32 students and faculty members who were killed back in 2007. The game has been on the same weekend as the anniversary, but this year it falls on the same day.

The university honors the victims with a series of events each year including the 3.2 mile Run of Remembrance and a candlelight vigil at the memorial on the Drillfield.

Pry had Blacksburg chief of police Anthony Wilson speak to the team on Wednesday about the tragic event.

“I know there’s folks out there that would prefer we don’t play our spring game on April 16, and I get it,” Pry said. “But I promise you this, our football team and our staff will show tremendous respect and consideration for the 16th. We’ve got several plans for our football team to demonstrate that.”

