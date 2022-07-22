Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry enters the conversation at ACC Kickoff with bravado, showmanship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hard to make history at the ACC Kickoff.

The event has been held annually going back to the mid 1970s with hundreds of coaches and players taking their turn in the spotlight to talk about their programs, but first-year Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry found a way.

Pry was the last coach in the conference to take the podium at the Grand Ballroom of the Westin Hotel in Charlotte. After taking a few initial questions from the crowd, Pry reached into his back pocket while the microphone was passed around.

“Oh wait, excuse me,” Pry said while pulling out his cellphone. “It looks like the Hokies just got another commitment.”

Pry turned to the assembled players on the stage — Silas Dzansi, Dax Hollifield and Kaleb Smith — with a smile.

“We just got better guys.”

The commitment was from three-star defensive back Cameren Fleming out of Richmond, the ninth in-state pickup so far in the 2023 class, just moments after Pry spoke about his staff’s renewed focus on recruiting within the state of Virginia.

Reporters from across the country tweeted about the notable occurrence, and Virginia Tech had the video up on its various social media feeds within minutes.

Pry offered a knowing smile when asked later about whether the commitment bit was staged — it obviously was planned in advance — but it still accomplished what he intended.

“We got the momentum and excitement and the narrative where it needs to be about Virginia Tech,” Pry said.

Narrative being the key word.

Pry spent seven months “saying yes to everything” to establish himself as the very public face of the Virginia Tech football team.

The ACC Kickoff was the exclamation point to that entire journey with Pry coming down in the lobby on Thursday flashing his custom-made maroon suit, which had an inner lining featuring the vintage Hokie bird logo.

It’s hard to picture former Tech coach Justin Fuente playing to the cameras like Pry did throughout the day proudly displaying VT’s colors.

Fuente hated making waves at the event, but Pry wanted to create a tsunami.

“The reason you can be passionate about something is when you believe in it so much it’s easy,” Pry said. “I don’t have to be somebody I’m not. It’s easy to speak about Virginia Tech and be the head coach at Virginia Tech.”