Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry excited for wide open quarterback battle in spring camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry is going to give all of his quarterbacks a chance to win the job this spring.

Pry outlined the new staff’s plans at the position at press conference on Wednesday for national signing day.

“I think it’s a healthy competition,” Pry said. “I think there’s a wide variety of skills and age groups…We were very straightforward with these guys. The competition this spring, obviously Coach Bowen and I, we’re going to give each of these guys an opportunity with the first group.”

Tech’s quarterback room has gone through a major overhaul since the end of last season. Braxton Burmeister (San Diego St.) and Knox Kadum (McNeese State) left the program while Pry has added Jason Brown (South Carolina) and Grant Wells (Marshall). The Hokies also signed Milton High School quarterback Devin Farrell, a three-star recruit who enrolled early.

They will join returning quarterbacks Connor Blumrick and Tahj Bullock. Blumrick started in the Pinstripe Bowl and played in six games overall last season. The former Texas A&M transfer threw for 152 yards with two touchdowns and ran the ball 56 times for 242 yards.

“There’s no starter right now,” Pry said. “And I’m looking forward to it. I think we’ve got not just two candidates, but a couple. Connor’s committed to giving it a shot this spring, and he’s in the hunt and he wants the job, and I’m super excited about Tahj.”

Pry kept the lines of communication open with Tech’s returning quarterbacks to let them know they were bringing in multiple transfers and that the plan was to open up the competition in the spring.

The coaches also coordinated Brown and Wells verbal commitments so they happened at the same time to highlight the even playing field.

“Super excited about both of those guys,” Pry said. “I thought Coach Glenn and Coach Bowen did a nice job being able to get both those guys in this class.”

This is the third stop for Brown after spending last season at South Carolina by way of St. Francis. He led the team to upset wins over Florida and Auburn to help them clinch a bowl berth. The lifelong Tech fan had twice been offered preferred walk-on spots by the previous coaching staff.

Wells was a two-year starter for Marshall and named Conference USA’s freshman of the year in 2020. Last season, he threw for 3,532 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Brown has one year of eligibility left while Wells has three.

While the new coaching staff has plenty of film to study of the veteran transfers, there’s a possibility that all of Tech’s quarterbacks could go live this spring.

“They will be live at points,” Pry said. “Not a ton, I think they need it and we need to see what they can do a little bit. To me it's more for guys like Tahj and Devin Ferrell, you can put the film on and see Grant against live competition and see Jason against live competition…but I think there will be some moments for that."

