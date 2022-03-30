Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry: ‘I don't want any frauds’

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry has enjoyed his morning routine this spring.

The first-year coach downs a quick cup of coffee when he gets to the Jamerson Athletic Center at 6 a.m. then gets straight to work on scripting the first period of practice.

Tech’s practices this spring have started out with a competition pitting the offensive against the defense authored by Pry himself. It’s a continuation of the competition theme Pry established with the “Hunger Drills” during winter workouts.

Fans caught a glimpse of this on March 19 during an open practice at Lane Stadium. Practice that day opened with the wide receivers facing off one-on-one against the cornerbacks in the red zone. The competitions in recent practices have included the running backs taking on the defensive backs in an angle tackle drill and the linemen facing off against each other.

“I love doing that,” Pry said, of coming up with the drills. “It's going to change (daily), who do you want to see? Right. Who are you testing?”

Pry doesn’t just leave it at that either.

He’s told players and coaches this isn’t an opportunity for veterans to try and show up an inexperienced underclassmen. Pry makes sure the reps are evenly matched with the best players expected to line up against each other.

“I want to see who is supposed to be the best versus who is supposed to be the best,” Pry said.

“...Guys are going to be tested. I want guys that want to be out there. I got problems and concerns when guys don't want to go. You don't want to be thrown out there in front of your peers and compete against the very best of the other side of the ball? You are probably not at the right place.”

For running back Jalen Holston that meant going up against Chamarri Conner in the angle tackle drill.

“When the pads come on you know, to be the best you got to compete against the best,” Holston said, with a smile. “I like to go against guys that like winning as much as I do.”

The period is the same length as the others (four minutes) of a 90-plus minute practice, but it’s one Pry pays close attention to given his focus on instilling a winning culture in Blacksburg.

“I think those things are very telling, to be honest,” Pry said. “They have been very good, I wish we could do more.”

Pry had a succinct way of summing up his position.

"I don't want any frauds," Pry said.

