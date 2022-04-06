Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry: Keli Lawson is a ‘better defensive prospect’

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry was surprised to see Keli Lawson at receiver when he got to Blacksburg.

Pry, who scouted Lawson while Penn State’s then defensive coordinator, remembered the two-way Sherando starter as a stronger defensive prospect and still felt that way two weeks into spring camp.

Lawson was among a long list of players who changed positions after Tech’s scrimmage on March 26. It was a move Pry was happy to discuss at length after not mentioning him as one of the players when initially discussing all the position changes.

“Long guy, rangy,” Pry said. “He is physical … I felt he was doing just OK at wide receiver, we talked about an opportunity to get on the field more quickly on the defensive side of the ball, and what his strengths were. Day by day he's getting better at it.”

Lawson, who redshirted last fall, was a three-star prospect in the 2019 signing class and ranked No. 748 nationally, according to 247 Sports.

Pry compared the 6-foot-4, 200-pounder to former Penn State linebacker Cam Brown. Brown, who was listed at 6-foot-5, 233-pounds, was a three-year starter for Pry. Brown had 72 tackles as a senior in 2019 (third on the team) with 5.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks and four pass breakups.

“Maybe even a better athlete,” Pry said, of Lawson.

Tech opened spring practice with Jordan McDonald, Jayden McDonald and three walk-ons at sam linebacker. The McDonald twins have since changed positions and the room now includes Lawson alongside former safeties J.R. Walker and Keonta Jenkins.

The position is new to Tech’s defense this season — previous defensive coordinators Bud Foster and Justin Hamilton relied on a 4-2-5 scheme — and remains a work in progress.

Lawson is built differently than Walker (6-foot, 217-pounder) and Jenkins (6-foot-3, 207 pounds), but Pry said the sam, or strong side, linebacker allows for varied body types.

“At Vanderbilt, we had an ex-defensive back (Karl Butler), he was a DB in the program for two years and was a high school corner,” Pry said. “He was 6-foot and 205 pounds, he was arguably our MVP on a nine-win team and top 25 defense. At Penn State, we had 6-5, 220 guys, they played defensive end and linebacker in high school. We had Brandon Smith from right here in Virginia was a starter at 6-foot-4, 235.”

Pry ultimately wants someone that has the right mix of safety and linebacker qualities.

“That guy plays out to the big field, there is a lot space, but also at times has to connect to the box,” Pry said. “He has to be physical enough to play linebacker at times and also have some DB qualities to play in all that space."

