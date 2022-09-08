Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry not worried about Grant Wells’ turnovers becoming a pattern

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells averaged an interception on every nine pass attempts in a 20-17 loss to Old Dominion last week.

That number would have probably got him benched under a previous staff that valued ball security over just about everything else, but Brent Pry didn’t sound panicked about Wells’ performance after reviewing film.

“Two of them we kind of put on him,” Pry said. “One was kind of a poor decision, and one was kind of a poorly thrown ball. Not anything that lends to a pattern or anything like that.”

Former coach Justin Fuente’s philosophy wasn’t without merit — Tech was 26-6 when it had a winning turnover margin during his tenure and 6-22 when it had a negative turnover margin. The Hokies only threw 46 interceptions during that stretch of 60 games.

Wells’ four interceptions last week almost matched the total Tech threw all of last season (five interceptions on 316 attempts). Tech’s overall interception rate during Fuente’s tenure was only 2.1%.

Tech coaches knew Wells had a spotty track record with turnovers when they signed him. He had led Conference USA with 13 interceptions last year after throwing nine of them as a redshirt freshman.

Offensive coordinator Brad Glenn repeatedly said turnovers weren’t an issue for Wells during the offseason, and Pry echoed that during his news conference on Monday when he said there weren’t any warning signs leading into the ODU game.

“He had a day in preseason camp where he threw a couple bad balls, made a couple bad decisions,” Pry said. “Kind of came in spurts that day. We hadn’t seen that really. I feel like that kind of happened the other night.”

The most questionable interceptions against Old Dominion were the first two. Wells made a bad throw at the end of the first quarter trying to get a first down. He overthrew his intended target by about 10 yards.

He threw another interception deep in ODU territory on Tech’s next possession by staring down a receiver in one-on-one coverage on the outside. The corner jumped the route at ODU’s 27-yard line for the easy pick.

There was some blame to go around on the other two.

“There’s a lot that goes into an interception being thrown,” Pry said. “Sometimes it’s the quarterback, sometimes it’s the wideout’s mistake, sometimes it’s protection. You go back and look at each one and figure out really what’s at the root of it. So we’ve IDed and obviously nobody feels worse than Grant about it. But he’s a vet. I look for him to rebound and play well.”

Tech hosts a Boston College team on Saturday night that only gave up 110 passing yards in the opener against Rutgers. Rutgers was 13 of 22 (59.1%) in the game, threw an interception and the longest completion allowed was 21 yards.

That isn’t all that surprising considering Boston College’s pass defense ranked third in the FBS last season (173.5 yards allowed per game) and almost had as many interceptions (10) as touchdowns allowed (14).

Tech was one of three teams that failed to cross the 100-yard mark in passing against Boston College last season. The only other time the Hokies had less than 100 passing yards during Fuente’s tenure was the monsoon game at North Carolina in 2016.