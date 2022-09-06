Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry on ODU locker room theft: 'That locker room, that’s a sanctuary'

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry didn't expect his staff to be filing a police report after Friday night's 20-17 loss to Old Dominion.

The Hokies were forced to delay their trip home to Blacksburg when it was discovered multiple players had items stolen from the visiting locker room at S.B. Ballard during the game.

"I haven’t been around that," Pry said. "It’s the visiting team’s responsibility and it was disappointing. But you just don’t expect something like that to happen."

Old Dominion interim chief of police Garrett Shelton told The Roanoke Times on Sunday that there was an ongoing investigation into the incident.

According to Shelton, the Old Dominion police department does provide security at the game, but event staffers were responsible for the locker room area.

"There’ll be an insurance policy in place," Pry said, of future road trips. "You trust the home team to take care of that. And to be honest, it made me say make sure we’re handling our business here."

Shelton declined to give the exact number of players who had items stolen, but said it was less than 10 and the value of stolen property was estimated at less than $8,000.

"Something like that, that’s a personal," Pry said. "That wasn’t a good feeling after the game for those kids, for our team, to be honest. That locker room, that’s a sanctuary."

Tech staffers dealt with families impacted and continue to be in contact with the Old Dominion police department. The Monarchs apologized to Virginia Tech in a statement issued on Sunday afternoon.

The Hokies have an annual series in place against Old Dominion that runs through 2031 season and includes four more trips to Norfolk.