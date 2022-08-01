Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry puts his stamp on fall camp schedule

BLACKSBURG — Brent Pry’s first fall camp as head coach has been a long time coming.

Virginia Tech’s first-year coach spent just shy of three decades as an assistant coach, and all that time spent in the trenches helped him prepare for this moment.

“There’s not a lot of situations I haven’t been through or been around,” Pry said.

It made coming up with a plan for fall camp relatively painless.

Pry sat down with his staff to sort it all out before they took some vacation time in July. They evaluated Penn State’s model and what Virginia Tech did in recent years with Pry inserting some of his own unique ideas into the mix.

“You got so many days in pads, so many days in shells, so many days in helmets — where you place those is entirely up to you,” Pry said. “We were just trying to do the right thing.”

The schedule Pry came up with features a series of four-day mini-camps with a day off after each one and two scrimmages mixed in after the first phase.

“I don’t want to talk about one day,” Pry said. “What do we need to accomplish in this first phase or first cluster? This first little mini-camp? I think it’s a good way to break it down, and we can evaluate each of them as coaches and players.”

It’s a similar way Pry referred to the team’s offseason plans with the winter workouts being phase one, spring camp as phase two, summer conditioning as phase three and fall camp being the final phase.

One change Pry made from how the previous staff scheduled fall camp was to move practices later in the day. The media availability schedule Tech announced on Friday had practices starting around 4 p.m.

That also marks a change from spring camp.

“I wanted the guys to sleep in a little more,” Pry said. “That was important to me because no matter what, a large majority of them are going to stay up. These are [18- to 19-year-olds], they are going to play video games. I want them to have the opportunity to sleep as much as we are going to demand of them.”