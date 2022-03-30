Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry reshapes defensive depth chart with wave of position changes

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry gave his assistant coaches the green light to make significant changes to the depth chart this week on the heels of the team's first spring scrimmage.

The Hokies reconvened on Tuesday with seven defenders at new positions.

"These conversations shouldn't have blindsided them," Pry said. "...It's not a negative and some times guys want to see it that way. I just told them you got to trust us, I've been doing this 31 years. It's in all of our best interests to put you in the best place where you can play the quickest and help our football team."

Pry ran through the long list of change at the top of his press conference on Wednesday starting with safety Keonta Jenkins moving to Sam linebacker.

Jenkins might have been destined for a reserve role at safety behind either Chamarri Conner or Nasir Peoples with Tech moving to a more traditional 4-3 defense. Pry is looking for the Sam linebacker (strong side linebacker) to have some coverage skills and Jenkins fits that mold.

The other position changes Pry detailed were defensive end Gunner Givens going to defensive tackle, sam linebacker Jordan McDonald moving to defensive end, his twin brother Jayden McDonald moving from sam linebacker to will and Ny'Quee Hawkins switching safety spots.

Givens, who was the team's highest rated recruit in the 2022 signing class, is an early enrollee out of Lord Botetourt High School. He will have a quicker path to the field at defensive tackle where Tech had only four healthy scholarship players practicing this spring before adding Givens to the mix.

Pry said the results from Tuesday's practice — the first with all the defenders at their new position — were encouraging.

"The guys embraced it, their attitude was tremendous," he said. "To be honest, defensively I felt it out there yesterday, just in one day, the speed and athleticism...It was noticeable."

The only real change for the offense was the decision to have Connor Blumrick start getting reps at other positions beside quarterback. Blumrick, who was one of six quarterbacks competing for the starting job this spring, stood out to Pry as one of the team's best "22 best players" for his performance during winter workouts.

Pry didn't get into specifics about how Blumrick is splitting up his workload, but the move ensures the former Texas A&M transfer will have a role on the offense even if he doesn't win the starting quarterback job.

"He's one of those guys he could line up at tight end, he could line up at wide receiver, he can line up in the backfield at quarterback," Pry said. "We are just creating some packages for him."

One position group to keep any eye on going forward for more position changes is running back. Pry said the coaching staff will start to narrow down reps this week — the Hokies have nine running backs competing for playing time this spring — and some players might end up elsewhere.

"I say listen, we need to figure out what Chance Black can do," Pry said. "We need to get him enough touches over the next several days where we can figure it out....The guy is a talented guy. It's our job to get him into position where he needs to help us this fall. That's what I told the staff, he needs to help us. He's too talented of a guy. If it's not at tailback, where is that going to be?"

Pry said Black along with Keshawn King are athletic enough to get a look at receiver or defensive back if they end up outside the top three at running back. The team's next scrimmage on Saturday will be a pivotal moment for those players still looking to solidify their spot.

"We will have these same meetings on next Monday after another two practice days and Saturday will be a big scrimmage day," Pry said. "Guys will probably get two to three times the reps they had last Saturday from scrimmage work."

