Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry’s contract: Bonus structure, fringe benefits, buyout details

The annual budget for the team’s assistant coaching pool ($5.5 million) and support staff ($2.25 million) is written into the letter of intent. The school also agreed to increase that budget if the team wins eight or more games. The budget would go up $200,000 for an eight win season, $300,000 for a nine win season, $400,000 for a 10 win season and a $500,000 for an 11 win season.

Postseason games are included in that total.

Pry’s contract contains a more school-friendly buyout clause than his predecessor. The buyout is set at 70% of Pry’s remaining salary — he would only get 50% of his pay for the final year of his contract, but that number can increase to 70% if the team wins nine games during any portion of the deal — if the contract is terminated without cause.

There also is offset language in the contract that mitigates the buyout if Pry accepts employment in an athletics-related position.

If Pry were to resign, he would owe the school damages starting at $2 million for the first two years of the contract.

The letter of intent is signed by Tech athletic director Whit Babcock and Pry. The school expects a written employee agreement to be finalized within 90 days.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.