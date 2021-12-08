Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry’s contract: Bonus structure, fringe benefits, buyout details

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry signed a letter of intent with the school on Nov. 30 that lays out the details for his first contract.
The letter lays out the framework for a contract that will become final following the approval of the school’s board of visitors.
Tech provided The Roanoke Times a copy of the letter of intent in response to a FOIA request.
The athletic department announced the basic financial details of the six-year deal worth $27.5 million at an introductory press conference last week. Pry's annual salary will start at $4 million for the first two years, go up to $4.75 million for 2024 and $5 million in 2026.
Pry’s letter of appointment details a long list of bonuses he can earn for athletic and academic achievements that includes incentives of $25,000 for playing in the ACC Championship, $50,000 for a bowl game appearance and $25,000 to $100,000 based on the team’s single year APR score.
He also receives a list of “fringe benefits” that includes a suite for each home game that includes 18 tickets, two new automobiles (to be replaced every two years), membership to the Blacksburg Country Club and moving expenses.
The annual budget for the team’s assistant coaching pool ($5.5 million) and support staff ($2.25 million) is written into the letter of intent. The school also agreed to increase that budget if the team wins eight or more games. The budget would go up $200,000 for an eight win season, $300,000 for a nine win season, $400,000 for a 10 win season and a $500,000 for an 11 win season.
Postseason games are included in that total.
Pry’s contract contains a more school-friendly buyout clause than his predecessor. The buyout is set at 70% of Pry’s remaining salary — he would only get 50% of his pay for the final year of his contract, but that number can increase to 70% if the team wins nine games during any portion of the deal — if the contract is terminated without cause.
There also is offset language in the contract that mitigates the buyout if Pry accepts employment in an athletics-related position.
If Pry were to resign, he would owe the school damages starting at $2 million for the first two years of the contract.
The letter of intent is signed by Tech athletic director Whit Babcock and Pry. The school expects a written employee agreement to be finalized within 90 days.