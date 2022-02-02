Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry sets start date for first spring camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s spring calendar will look different this year under new coach Brent Pry.

Pry announced March 18 as the start date for his first spring camp on Wednesday during a press conference for national signing day.

Former coach Justin Fuente stuck to an early spring start date for camp with a week off for spring break for much of his tenure. The new staff is opting to bypass spring break and will practice for four straight weeks leading into the spring game on April 16.

"I wanted to give the coaches a little more time to get the defense installed, the offense installed,” Pry said, on Wednesday. “We are maximizing meeting time with our players right now.”

That will also give the new strength and conditioning staff left by Dwight Galt IV some additional time with the players. Coaches are allowed to lead a limited number of conditioning drills in the winter as well and those sessions will be equally important with Pry calling them “hunger drills.”

“This is what phase one is to me,” Pry said. “We need to win phase one….Coaches will be hands on, it's going to be a lot of adversity and tough workouts. It will also be an evaluation tool for us, it's the first piece of it. Agility, change of direction, explosive movements, who can run, who can work, who is mentally tough. The winter is about all those things.”

Pry offered a few additional details about what spring camp will look like in his first year starting with describing that first weekend of practices as a “mini-camp” of sorts.

“We've done it whenever we were able to at Penn State,” Pry said. “...It's just back-to-back with a ton of installation. They are only in helmets, let's get a lot done. Let's get things installed, lots of meeting time. There's no banging, it's walkthroughs and skelies. I'm excited about kicking it off that way.”

The Hokies will follow that up with practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday each week of camp. The last week will include one additional helmets-only practice before camp.

Pry will wait until later in camp to determine a final format for the spring game itself. The ACC Network is airing the game for the first time this year and Pry said he’s aware of the fan interest in having a more traditional mock game.

He expressed interest in giving the fanbase what they want as long as that’s what is best for the team.

“Ideally, I'd like to have a version of a true game,” Pry said. “We got to see how things shake out, see how things go. Most importantly it's got to be what we need as a football team. I'd love to do that for the fans, to have condensed quarters and I think it's good for our staff just operationally. We'll see."

