Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry trying to hold 2022 signing class together

Is he locked in with Virginia Tech? Harless said that will be for Givens to reveal on Wednesday.

“I know those guys have done a great job of keeping in contact with him,” Harless said. “Obviously, they got a great proven track record, so that’s not an issue. I just think as far as them doing their job to try to make sure he stays, I think Virginia Tech has done their part.”

But that hasn’t stopped North Carolina from making a big push to change Givens’ mind. Tar Heels coach Mac Brown visited the school on Dec. 3.

Givens, who had 30-plus scholarship offers, verbally committed to Virginia Tech back in July with his close ties to offensive line coach Vance Vice — ”I feel like I was born to play for him” — playing a key role. Vice remains in limbo as Pry has yet to fill out his offensive coaching school.