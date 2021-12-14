Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry trying to hold 2022 signing class together

BLACKSBURG — New Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry promised fans he would hit the recruiting trail hard when he took over and he’s lived up to his word over the last two weeks.
In hopes of keeping a talented 2022 signing class together, Pry tried to make in-home visits with all the team’s verbal commits. He was joined for many of those stops by interim coach J.C. Price, who as of now is the lone holdover from the previous coaching staff.
Tech hosted many of those same recruits for official visits over the weekend in Blacksburg.
Pry has only lost three verbal commits since taking over — defensive back Malcolm Jones (undecided), defensive lineman D’Andre Martin (South Carolina) and offensive lineman Jakson Lahue (Mississippi State) — but the true test will be how many of the team’s 21 remaining verbal commits fax in their national letters of intent Wednesday on early signing day.
There’s some uncertainty at the top of the class with Virginia Tech trying to hold off other suitors looking to land four-star Lord Botetourt offensive lineman Gunner Givens, four-star Manchester running back Ramon Brown and three-star Sachse quarterback Alex Orji.
Givens plans on signing at 2 p.m. at his school’s auditorium, according to his coach Jamie Harless.
Is he locked in with Virginia Tech? Harless said that will be for Givens to reveal on Wednesday.
“I know those guys have done a great job of keeping in contact with him,” Harless said. “Obviously, they got a great proven track record, so that’s not an issue. I just think as far as them doing their job to try to make sure he stays, I think Virginia Tech has done their part.”
But that hasn’t stopped North Carolina from making a big push to change Givens’ mind. Tar Heels coach Mac Brown visited the school on Dec. 3.
Givens, who had 30-plus scholarship offers, verbally committed to Virginia Tech back in July with his close ties to offensive line coach Vance Vice — ”I feel like I was born to play for him” — playing a key role. Vice remains in limbo as Pry has yet to fill out his offensive coaching school.
A report on Tuesday said Brown was also weighing his options. He took in-home visits from West Virginia, South Carolina and Maryland last week. He posted photos of the visits on social media — Virginia Tech was the first school in for a visit with the talented running back — but he hasn’t spoken about his plans publicly since the coaching change.
He also verbally committed to Virginia Tech in July.
“I think he’s in my 32 years of coaching, he’s the most talented running back I’ve had,” Manchester coach Tom Hall said, in an interview with The Roanoke Times over the summer.
Brown would be the program’s second highest running back signee of the last decade.
The other question mark is Orji, who put up 3,200 total yards and 52 touchdowns in his senior year. Orji’s highlight reel on Hudl is one clip after another of him throwing bombs down the field to his receivers.
Orji’s family reacted positively to the news of former Florida State linebackers coach Chris Marve joining Tech’s staff. Marve recruited Orji’s older brothers, Alston and Anfernee, to Vanderbilt, but Michigan has made a late push and got him on campus for a visit last weekend.
Tech isn’t just playing defense though.
The Hokies have made in-roads of their own with offensive tackle Brody Meadows and defensive end Keyshawn Burgos, a pair of in-state recent University of Virginia decommits, as well as linebacker Tyler Montgomery Banks.
Meadows, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound tackle out of Graham High School in Bluefield, is the highest ranked prospect of the group. He’s a three-star recruit currently ranked No. 433 overall and No. 14 in the state of Virginia, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.
Tech heads into early signing day with the No. 20 ranked class nationally and No. 4 in the ACC. The school ranked No. 44 nationally last season with a No. 10 ranking in the conference.