Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry undecided on satellite camps this year

BLACKSBURG — There’s no satellite camps on the schedule head coach Brent Pry mapped out for Virginia Tech’s staff this month.

The Hokies are hosting 10 camps over eight days in June — this first two were held over the weekend — with Pry continuing to emphasize the Hokies regional recruiting footprint within a six-hour drive from Blacksburg.

“Let's get them here,” Pry said, in an interview last week. “Let's get them on our campus.”

Before COVID restricted off campus recruiting efforts, Tech’s previous coaching staff attended an average of four to six satellite camps a year.

The Hokies would typically attend camps across the state of Virginia (Richmond and the Virginia Beach area were common locations) and other key recruiting territories like Maryland, Georgia and Florida.

Pry considered sending his staff to one of Old Dominion’s mega-camps this month. New coach Ricky Rahne, who was on Penn State’s staff with Pry, has three mega-camps scheduled for June with more than 40 teams scheduled to attend including Miami, Michigan, University of Virginia and Boston College.

“The calendar didn’t work,” Pry said.

That doesn’t mean Pry hasn’t ruled out satellite camps completely. The NCAA allows teams to work at camps or clinics on 10 calendar days in June and July so Virginia Tech will have two days to play with.

“If there's enough prospects at a mega-camp somewhere and we can send a couple coaches to, we will,” Pry said. “We didn't want to force it."

Pry said he will reevaluate Tech’s overall camp strategy for next year.

“Everything in this first cycle you are getting a feel for,” Pry said. “What's going to be best for us.”

Virginia Tech has eight verbal commitments for the 2023 class with six of those coming in May. The more notable additions were three-star receiver Marcell Baylor and three-star quarterback Dylan Wittke. Baylor is a local product from Radford while Wittke is the expected starter for a Buford High School (Ga) that has won three straight state titles.

Four of the eight verbal commitments are from Virginia.

