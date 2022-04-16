Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry waiting until the fall to make final decision on starting quarterback

BLACKSBURG — Virginia coach Brent Pry didn’t name a starter at quarterback for the 2022 season after the spring game on Saturday.

Pry isn’t planning an announcement of that sort in the coming weeks either.

Tech narrowed the quarterback competition down to Marshall transfer Grant Wells and South Carolina transfer Jason Brown midway through spring camp, and that’s where things will be when the Hokies open up the preseason in August.

“We will evaluate the film and continue to work through the summer and take that competition into preseason camp,” Pry said.

Part of the evaluation will be watching film of the spring game where there was a decisive winner.

Wells, who started for the Maroon Team, threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns while the White Team had six straight three and outs in the first half with Brown under center. Pry attributed some of those struggles to the White Team’s offensive line, but the starters on offense were mixed up between the two rosters.

The offensive line for the Maroon Team had three first-team offensive lineman (center Johnny Jordan, right tackle Parker Clements and left tackle Silas Dzansi) and the first-team guards were on the White Team (Jesse Hanson and Kaden Moore).

Pry said those struggles up front made it “tough” on Brown to do much with the ball — he only had one completion of more than 5 yards — but the quarterback had a different assessment.

“Some people in the stands are going to say, ‘the o-line’s not giving him any time,’ but part of that’s on me as well,” Brown said. “Just dropping too deep because they’re expecting me to be at a certain depth, so if I get too deep, I mess with their thinking. It goes both ways and I’ll take the blame for it.”

The decision to extend the competition after 15 spring practices didn’t seem to bother either of the transfer quarterbacks.

“Obviously the first thing coming into the spring was to win the job,” Wells said. “ I didn’t know if that was going to take the spring, the summer or the fall camp. I did my best and it’s out of my hands right now.”

Brown used the same phrase, but also said that whoever ultimately loses out on the competition will have to stay ready.

“You’re probably going to need both of us at some point in the year,” Brown said. “You look at my situation last year at South Carolina, I was the third team quarterback. Luke [Doty] got hurt with a foot injury, went out for the rest of the season. Our GA, Zeb [Noland], came in, played and he ended up getting hurt. So it’s a position where you might need both guys and you probably will, most teams do.”

Wells and Brown outlined similar summer plans in preparation for the next stage of the competition.

They will be seeking out Tech’s skill players in the coming months to get time with them on the practice field. They want to continue building that chemistry while continuing to learn the finer points of the playbook.

“That’s the main thing for this position is just knowing everything that every person in the offense has to do so it comes faster for me,” Brown said. “Just knowing what each receiver does, the blocking assignments, the running backs. Just things like that to make the whole operation of executing better.”

