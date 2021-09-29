Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente ‘absolutely’ concerned over recent COVID-related absences

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente spent last September getting a constant barrage of phones and texts from the team’s training staff alerting him of the latest COVID-19 results.
He made it three weeks this season without getting one of those dreaded notifications.
Tech announced that safety Devon Hunter, defensive end Mattheus Carroll and co-defensive line coach J.C. Price wouldn’t be available against Richmond due to COVID-19 protocols. The school doesn’t comment on whether the individuals tested positive or were in quarantine.
Barring any unforeseen developments the team expects all three to be back by the end of this week, but that doesn’t mean Fuente isn’t feeling a little nervous about the recent developments.
“Was I worried about it being a bigger deal? Well, yeah,” Fuente said. “We all are.”
The university announced it would require students to submit proof that they have been vaccinated in June. Students looking for an exception to the policy had to submit a notarized request on religious or medical grounds.
Tech subsequently expanded the requirements to all school employees.
Fuente has previously confirmed that the football team is well above the 85% or higher threshold the ACC medical advisory group set that allows teams to relax mitigation strategies (spacing/masking). Tech’s entire coaching staff is vaccinated as well.
As of Sept. 27, Tech’s student body is 95% vaccinated and 90% of university employees are vaccinated.
“I thought about not sending the coaches on the road recruiting, that was my first thought,” Fuente said, on Monday. “We went ahead and did, but those are things I started to think about. Just stay in our little cocoon, and not send everybody out. I'm not saying that we brought it back in from other schools, but I'm just saying that's the first thing that crossed my mind.”
Fuente’s number one priority is the health and well-being of his team, but he also doesn’t want to see the hard work they have put in go to waste since the rescheduling policy they ACC announced before the season wasn’t very lenient.
“If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date by a team unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, that team shall be deemed to have forfeited, with a loss assigned to the team unable to play,” the ACC rules state.