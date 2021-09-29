Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente ‘absolutely’ concerned over recent COVID-related absences

Fuente has previously confirmed that the football team is well above the 85% or higher threshold the ACC medical advisory group set that allows teams to relax mitigation strategies (spacing/masking). Tech’s entire coaching staff is vaccinated as well.

As of Sept. 27, Tech’s student body is 95% vaccinated and 90% of university employees are vaccinated.

“I thought about not sending the coaches on the road recruiting, that was my first thought,” Fuente said, on Monday. “We went ahead and did, but those are things I started to think about. Just stay in our little cocoon, and not send everybody out. I'm not saying that we brought it back in from other schools, but I'm just saying that's the first thing that crossed my mind.”

Fuente’s number one priority is the health and well-being of his team, but he also doesn’t want to see the hard work they have put in go to waste since the rescheduling policy they ACC announced before the season wasn’t very lenient.