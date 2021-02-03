Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announces position changes for Derrell Bailey, Lakeem Rudolph

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coaches are trying to fill up some of the empty chairs in the offensive line room.

Tech coach Justin Fuente confirmed on Wednesday that Zachariah Hoyt and Tyrell Smith won’t be returning for the 2021 season.

That leaves the team with 10 scholarship offensive lineman heading into spring, a number includes the two offensive lineman they added on early signing day — Bryce Goodner and Danijel Miletic — as well as Maryland transfer Johnny Jordan.

Tech might look to add an additional transfer before the fall, but the team won’t have any roster flexibility without some additional attrition. The Hokies found a little additional depth ahead of spring camp by switching Derrell Bailey over from defensive end to the offensive line.

Bailey was a three-star signee in the 2020 class out of Greenback School in Tennessee. He had 30-plus offers in high school including ones from Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Oregon.

"He's just an offensive lineman,” Fuente said on Wednesday. “That was for Derrell's long term benefit. After being here for a little while, he's got a chance to be a very athletic offensive lineman."