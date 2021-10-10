Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente defends decision-making in loss to Notre Dame

Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer ended up kicking the game-winner from 48-yards out.

"Well, it's a tough situation,” Fuente said, in his post-game press conference. “If you don't get it, you are basically handing them the game. I gave consideration to it, but I just didn't feel like it would be prudent at the time."

Tech got the ball back with 13 seconds after the field goal.

The 2-point conversion that left fans scratching their heads came after Jermaine Waller scored a touchdown off an interception to put the Hokies in front 22-21 in the final minute of the third quarter.

Tech also faced some complications on the attempt.

Quarterback Braxton Burmeister wasn’t available for the play — he was being evaluated by the training staff — and the Hokies were called for a false start penalty the first time they lined up to go for it.

The penalty knocked them back to the 8-yard line.

“It's basically on your fourth quarter sheet,” Fuente said. “I don't know. It's a one point game, I've gone the other way before and it hasn't worked out. We went that way even though we were on the eight and it didn't work."