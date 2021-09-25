Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente defends timing of Knox Kadum subbing in at QB against Richmond

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente knew all week he was planning on giving backup quarterback Knox Kadum playing time in the first half against Richmond.

He met with each of his quarterbacks earlier in the week to tell them about the plan and to make sure starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister knew his job wasn’t in jeopardy.

“This wasn’t a deal where one guy has to be looking fever his shoulder or whatever,” Fuente said, after the 21-10 win. “The facts were Knox was going to play at some point and also Braxton was going to go back in.”

Kadum’s debut came in a loss to Clemson last fall when Tech suffered multiple injuries at quarterback. He played earlier this season in the first half against Middle Tennessee when Braxton Burmeister was being looked at by training staff and came back into the game with Tech up 28 points in the fourth quarter.

He was 3 of 4 for 17 yards and had two carries for 13 yards.

On Saturday, Kadum’s time came with Tech leading 7-0 early in the second quarter after Richmond downed a punt at the Hokies’ 6-yard line. He handed the ball off on his first snap under center for no gain.