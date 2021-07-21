Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente details roster changes ahead of fall camp at ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE - Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente went over some recent roster changes in a session with local writers at the ACC Kickoff on Wednesday afternoon.

Fuente said defensive tackle Jaden Cunningham signed a medical waiver after spring camp ended. Fuente was initially encouraged by the shape Cunningham returned to campus in this spring, and his initial progress during the first two weeks of spring camp coming off an achilles injury.

He didn’t suffer any setbacks during camp, but ultimately decided he didn’t want to continue playing.

Cunningham’s departure leaves Tech with five scholarship defensive tackles on the roster for fall — Clemson transfer Jordan Williams, Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard, Josh Fuga and Desmond Mamudi.

There have been a pair of position changes since the end of spring with tight end Wilfried Pene moving over to defensive end and tight end Jack Hollifield moving to the offensive line. Former safety Lakeem Rudolph could end up at defensive end as well, but will open the fall at linebacker, which is where he spent spring camp.

“He's growing out of positions,” Fuente said, of the 6-foot-4, 227-pounder. “I don't mean there's nowhere for him to go, but he's outgrowing wherever he's at."