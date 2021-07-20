Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente explains why he 'left the door open' for Devon Hunter to return

Fuente became familiar enough with the details of the case while Hunter was suspended to feel comfortable approving his return to the team.

"Certainly I play some role in trying to have some understanding of what was going on,” Fuente said. “I've had a long time, this guy has been basically gone for a year to come to grips with it and play the scenario out — if all these hurdles are cleared, what am I going to do? I'm certainly not justifying anybody's poor behavior, but in my estimation this young man paid a severe price and was ready to move forward with his life."

Fuente was open about his decision-making process with the rest of the team when he told them that Hunter was being allowed to return. Hunter’s teammates were supportive of the decision, and many voiced that support on social media when the news was announced in June.

The next step for Hunter will be determining where he will line up in a couple weeks when fall camp starts. The coaching staff regrouped on Monday after spending much of July on vacation. There will be staff meetings in the next two weeks where those decisions will get made.