Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente focused on team’s resilience not heartbreak

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente knows his players are hurting.

The Hokies late game collapse on Saturday came after they were leading Syracuse — a team that had lost its last 10 conference games — by nine points with less than six minutes to go.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader completed the comeback with an unlikely 45-yard bomb to Damien Alford in the final seconds. According to Pro Football Focus, Shrader was 4 of 24 on passing attempts of 20 yards or more coming into the game and nearly had as many interceptions (two) as completions.

He was 1 of 7 on deep throws before the touchdown.

“That’s the third one on essentially the last play of the game that we’ve had this year,” Fuente said.

Those one-possession losses this year have made for some emotional Sunday workouts and film review sessions, and this week was no exception.

“I think we have a group of young people that deeply care about Virginia Tech and maybe more importantly care about each other,” Fuente said. “And they have strained and held on tight and done everything that they can to try to get rewarded for their effort, and we’ve come up a little bit short three times.”